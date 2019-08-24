Friday night at Patterson Field
St. Patrick-St. Vincent;14;0;13;0;—;27
St. Helena;14;8;16;8;—;46
First Quarter
SH—Robledo 25 run (run failed), 10:45
SPSV—Brooks 67 run (Vigil kick), 8:06
SH—Robledo 4 run (Martinez run), 2:25,
SPSV—Shepherd 87 run (Vigil kick), 2:16
Second Quarter
SH—Robledo 17 run (DiTomaso run), 6:37
Third Quarter
SPSV—Booker 27 pass from Shepherd (Vigil kick), 10:25
SH—DiTomaso 67 run (DiTomaso run), 9:44
SPSV—Booker 34 pass from Shepherd (run failed), 7:52
SH—Cutting 54 run (DiTomaso run), 0:28
Fourth Quarter
SH—DiTomaso 5 run (Martinez run), 1:10
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—St. Patrick-St. Vincent: Shepherd 16-166-1, Brooks, 24-150-1, Booker 1-3, Franklin-McNeal 3-(minus 2). St. Helena: Robledo 15-217-3, DiTomaso 17-150-2, Cutting 2-61-1, Martinez 10-49.
PASSING—St. Patrick-St. Vincent: Shepherd 11-21-2-2-217. St. Helena: Martinez 0-2-0-0-0.
RECEIVING—St. Patrick-St. Vincent: Olmes 3-94, Brooks 2-83, Booker 5-76-2, Vigil 1-3.