Star editorial: Education is the best weapon against scams

Our most effective defenses are education and prevention.

Never, ever give money or personal information to an unsolicited caller. If a caller claims to be from a government agency, hang up, call the agency at their official phone number, and ask whether the call was on the level. You’ll find that agencies like the IRS don’t call you over the phone – they send you a letter and tell you to call them.

Never send cash to strangers. Never buy gift cards and then provide the numbers to a caller. Any request for payment via gift card is a “sure sign” of a scam, Lewis said.

Use apps and services offered by your phone company to cut down on robocalls and unknown callers. Once you get a suspicious call, block the number. When in doubt, hang up. Always feel free to call the Calistoga Police Department at 942-2810.

Most important, authorities stress, slow down. Don’t panic. Scammers try to create a sense of urgency to pressure us into acting rashly. Don’t let them.

If you’re not sure about a phone call, email or text message, consult a tech-savvy family member. If someone on the phone claims to be a grandson in need, hang up and call your actual grandson. Chances are, he’s just fine.