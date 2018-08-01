Rutherford’s Alpha Omega winery hosted two Big Bottle Benefit barbecues to honor Napa Valley fire victims, first responders and the Napa Valley Community Foundation on July 27-28.
In January, the Alpha Omega Foundation donated $100,000 to wildfire relief, which it raised by selling $500-per-person seats to the two dinner parties, after its Wine Club members and other supporters asked how they could help in the aftermath of the October 2017 wildfires. The Community Foundation’s Disaster Relief Fund received $95,000 of the funds and $5,000 went to the Rutherford Volunteer Fire Department.
Some people purchased seats at the dinners as gifts, which allowed Alpha Omega to invite representatives from the foundation, active and retired first responders and people whose houses were destroyed in the fires.
Madonna Day, who lost her home of 48 years in the Tubbs fire, attended with her daughter, Marie-Louise Clark.
Artists Kathy Tranmer and Edmund Grant, whose works had been on display as part of Alpha Omega’s artist-in-residence program, also lost their Atlas Peak homes and art. Both showcased their new paintings at the dinners.
Grant says he lost $2.8 million worth of art in the fire, which also destroyed his wife’s artworks. He retrieved 15 of his pieces, which were on exhibit.
Alpha Omega underwrote 100 percent of the expenses for both benefits.
In the middle of the weekend events, a request came in from Operation BBQ Relief (OBR) for the Baggett Ranch BBQ Team to help in Redding, where the Carr fire is burning.
The Baggett Ranch BBQ Team, headed by Pitmaster Eric O’Brien, who is also Alpha Omega’s executive chef, took two rotisserie smokers to Redding. Each can cook one ton of protein at a time to make 5,000 meals daily. The team served its first pulled pork lunch on Tuesday, July 31, and stayed through the week, when the units were brought back to Napa County to cook for the V Foundation on Saturday, Aug. 4.
Last October, Alpha Omega helped raise thousands of dollars for OBR and provided 10 barbecue units and its barbecue squad to prepare 33,000 meals for emergency personnel and evacuees during the wildfires from OBR’s Napa outpost.