School-aged kids from around the Angwin community invite the public to attend an informal art exhibit fundraiser from 7-8 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 22 in the Howell Mountain Elementary School auditorium.
Nearly a dozen children ages 6-12 have prepared artwork to support a cause and encourage others to do what they can and use their skills to change the world. Some of the artists will attend the event.
Each piece of art will be on sale for a minimal fee, and 100 percent of the proceeds from the exhibit will benefit Compassion International, an organization specifically selected by the exhibit participants. The money will go toward digging wells and providing clean water for people around the world who need it. Attendees will also have opportunity to contribute additional funds to support Compassion International if desired. For more information about this cause and its need, visit compassion.com/donate-water.
The Gallery of Good Causes was the work of sisters Kayla, age 9, and Lizzy, age 6, residents of Angwin. This summer they have been working on finding small, affordable ways that they can make a difference in the world, using ideas from a book they received as a Christmas gift.
“You can use art to do and say a lot of things,” said Kayla. “So I thought it would be cool to speak up with art for the people who have no voice, and help the charities who help do that, too.”
Earlier in the summer, the sisters made “MISSING” posters featuring endangered animals from around the world, encouraging the public to visit websites and donate to support the cause to save each animal from extinction. They have also taken it upon themselves to reduce waste by not using plastic straws at restaurants, cafes, or at home.
Admission to the Gallery of Good Causes is free; each piece of art will be on sale and donations will be accepted for Compassion International’s clean water efforts. Howell Mountain Elementary School is located at 525 White Cottage Road North in Angwin, and the auditorium is at the north end of the campus.