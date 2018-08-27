Subscribe for 33¢ / day
St. Helena Hospital

St. Helena Hospital

 Submitted photo

Macias -- MacKenzie Anne Macias was born Aug. 13, 2018, at Adventist Health St. Helena to Nadya and Mark Macias of St. Helena. She weighed 6 pounds, 7.5 ounces.

Quintero -- Allison Hernandez Quintero was born Aug. 18, 2018, at Adventist Health St. Helena to Yesenia Quintero and Miguel Hernandez of Calistoga. She weighed 9 pounds, 10 ounces.

Trujillo -- Parker Avery Trujillo was born Aug. 17, 2018, at Adventist Health St. Helena to Priscilla Trujillo and Jesse Barr of Clearlake. He weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce.

