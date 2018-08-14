Jackie, maiden name Bender, was born and raised in San Francisco, Ca. She graduated Abraham Lincoln High School in 1952 and attended some college courses. She marked a 38 year career at the St. Francis Hotel (SF) working her way up to Executive Secretary. She and husband Frank retired to Vineyard Valley in St. Helena, Ca. in 2001. Jackie loved to read, and also volunteered at the Cameo Theater, Wee Care, and maintaining the library at VV.
She is survived by her sister Joyce Towner of Walnut Creek, 2 nieces: Tracy and husband Martin Morrissey of Bristol England; and Roxanne and husband Jeff Reed of Aptos, Ca, and 4 grandnieces/nephews: Una & Patrick, and Jack & Madison.
Jackie was always well loved and highly respected by others. She is especially fond of her West Highland Terrier, Sophie.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America or an animal rescue of your choice.
Please join us for interment at the Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in St. Helena, Friday August 24th at 11am, Reception to immediately follow at the Vineyard Valley Clubhouse, 290 Pope Street, St Helena, Ca