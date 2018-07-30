I never ate a steamed artichoke until we moved to California. I had seen them in specialty markets in New England and found them intriguing but also intimidating.
Once I learned how easy they are to steam and how delicious they are with melted butter and lemon, I couldn’t get enough. Trimming the points of the leaves and adding a little lemon juice is all I do before putting them into the steamer for about 40 minutes or the pressure cooker for about 12 minutes.
Stuffed artichokes are also wonderful. Pulling the leaves apart slightly and stuffing them with a mixture of Italian breadcrumbs, grated Parmesan, chopped parsley, garlic powder and olive oil, the artichokes can be baked in a glass pan at 350 degrees for just over an hour. It’s best to put about an inch of water with a little added lemon juice in the bottom of the pan and drizzle some olive oil over the stuffed artichokes before covering them tightly with foil wrap. Be sure to allow about 10 minutes for cooling before eating with melted butter. You’ll find beautiful artichokes right now at Tu Universo, one of our vendors at the St. Helena Farmers’ Market.
What do you do if you adore classical French pastries but want to stick to a vegan diet? If you are an industrious French woman named Elise, you create The French Vakery. We are delighted to welcome this new vendor to our Market. Whether you are vegan or not, you’ll love the croissants, beignets, pain au chocolate and other delightful treats. Elise uses locally sourced organic products whenever possible and is always trying new recipes. She is working on a perfect vegan tarte tatin and is also trying some gluten-free options. Stop by and say hello and Elise just might give you a sample!
This Friday, Aug. 3, bring the kids to the Market Classroom for hands-on projects from 9 to 11:30 and story time at 9:30 with Market Educator Arwen Gallenkamp. Christina of “Fantasy Faces” will be painting smiling faces from 8:30 until noon.
If your knives or garden tools need expert sharpening, be sure to bring them to The Perfect Edge this week and on the first and third Friday of each month throughout the season. And if you want to get a real treat for your favorite dog, we invite you to come meet our newest vendor, Napa Dog.
Please join us for St. Helena’s favorite Friday morning tradition from 7:30 a.m. until noon in Crane Park through the end of October. It’s the best place to stock up on organic and locally grown produce, delicious prepared foods, great gifts and so much more. For the most up-to-date information, visit sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
Stacey Bressler is a local vintner, a member of the St. Helena Farmers’ Market Board of Directors and past Citizen of the Year.