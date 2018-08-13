The recently-launched BACA Wines will host a “Pose & Pour” event for the community on Aug. 30 at HALL St. Helena.
The event will feature a 60-minute yoga session, followed farm-to-table bites and a tasting through four BACA Zinfandel wines in the newly opened BACA Lounge.
“We saw a gap in the market with the Zinfandel varietal, so we decided to craft a luxury Zin brand aimed at the curious and the adventuresome - while focusing on quality,” says Director of BACA Jennifer Brown. “Being able to share these wines with the community by way of this event which allows us to have fun and engage in a more experiential way.”
Pose & Pour will be hosted by Brown alongside certified Napa-based yoga instructor Brenda Moran. Guests will be invited to participate in the Hatha Flow all-level yoga session, led by Moran, that will take place at 10 a.m., on The Great Lawn at HALL St. Helena facing the Mayacamas Mountains.
Immediately following the Yoga class, guests will be invited into the newly opened BACA Lounge adjacent to The Great Lawn.
Tickets are free, but space is limited to 30 people. For more information, visit bacawines.com, follow on social channel@bacawines, or call 967-2626.