Robert Biale Vineyards will host its Fall Wines Celebration on Aug. 25 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the winery in Napa, 4038 Big Ranch Road.
Biale founders Dave Pramuk and Bob Biale will welcome fans of their Zinfandels and Petite Sirahs -- small production, cult-like red wines that are widely considered benchmarks of their categories.
The Napa-raised duo established their winery in 1991 to produce a Zinfandel from the Biale family estate vineyards and to specialize in California’s heritage vineyards and wines – Zinfandel and Petite Sirah. The winery sources grapes from their Napa estate vineyards as well as historic family-owned vineyards from across Napa and Sonoma valleys, some dating to the 1880s.
The event is $55 per person, and $40 for club members. For reservations, call the winery at 257-7555 or email customerservice@biale.com.