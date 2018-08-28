MID-EAST TAPESTRY ENSEMBLE
Vince Delgado's Mid-East Tapestry Ensemble plays a diverse array of classical, urban and folk music on Thursday, Aug. 30 at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, at 7 p.m. The performance includes musical samples from many regions of the Middle East and an explanation of the musical forms and musical instruments. Free admission. All are welcome. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO
“Puzzle” closes its run at Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., on Thursday, Aug. 30. “Crazy Rich Asians” debuts on Friday, Aug. 31. “The Bookshop” joins the scheduled lineup on Friday, Sept. 7. Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
MIKE GREENSILL PERFORMS
St. Helena pianist Mike Greensill performs from 5-7 p.m. Thursdays at Silo’s, 530 Main St., Napa. Free admission. Info, silosnapa.com; 251-5833.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE
Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts include Tom Braxton & His Band (Aug. 30); Anuhea (Aug. 31 and Sept. 1); Blues Masters (Sept. 5); And Omar Sosa Quarteto Afrocubano (Sept. 6-8). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
ST. HELENA FARMERS’ MARKET
The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held Friday, Aug. 31, at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave. St. Helena, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. Info, sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
MUSIC ON THE TERRACE
Al James performs live music at Merryvale Vineyards, 1000 Main St., St. Helena, on the terrace on Friday, Aug. 31, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Free admission. Info, merryvale.com; 963-7777.
BECOME AN EXPERT WINE TASTER IN 90 MINUTES
Karen MacNeil, author of The Wine Bible and one of the foremost wine experts in the country, hosts a wine tasting class at the Culinary Institute of American at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, on Friday, Aug. 31, at 6 p.m. Admission is $105 for this 90-minute class. Info, ciaatcopia.com/events-calendar.
WELCOME FALL AT CIDERFEST
Culinary Institute of American at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, hosts its second annual Ciderfest on Sunday, Sept. 2, from noon-4 p.m. Spend the afternoon listening to live music, courtesy of The Pine Needles, and sample local ciders. Admission is free for all ages. Full-price drink tickets will be available for sale on-site during the event. You must be 21 or over to purchase drink tickets and consume alcohol. Info, ciaatcopia.com/event/ciderfest-at-cia-copia-2.
GARDENING TIPS
The Napa County Master Gardeners host the workshop “Planting a Garden to Attract Pollinators” on Tuesday, Sept. 4, at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, at 5:30 p.m. Learn the keys to creating a good habitat for beneficial insects and pollinators and how to create a beautiful and lively garden while providing food and shelter for the good insects. Free admission. All are welcome. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
EXPLORING THE IMAGINARY WORLDS OF RAY BRADBURY
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, hosts an artist’s reception for Lance Burris on Thursday, Sept. 6, at 7 p.m. Burris's exhibition consists of illustrations painted by the artist for his book titled “Paint with a Typewriter/Type with a Brush: Exploring the Imaginary Worlds of Ray Bradbury through the Art of Illustration.” Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
PARKING LOT PARTY
St. Helena’s Health Spa Napa Valley hosts its end-of-summer Parking Lot Party on Friday, Sept. 7, from 6- 9 p.m., at 1030 Main St. The event will include live music from Noema; food trucks; local wines; and an adults-only tricycle relay race. Tickets are $15-$20. Info, parkinglotparty.splashthat.com.
BALE GRIST MILL HARVEST DINNER
Napa Valley State Parks Association hosts its annual The Bale Mill Harvest Dinner on Saturday, Sept. 8, at 6 p.m. The outdoor candlelit dinner fundraiser includes live music, a milling demonstration, passed appetizers, cocktails, a whiskey bar, and a silent auction. The meal will be catered by Napa Valley Bistro chef Bernardo Ayala. Tickets are $125 and available at brownpapertickets.com/event/3573770. The Bale Grist Mill is located at 3369 St. Helena Highway in St. Helena.
‘KNIFE SKILLS’
Napa Valley Film Festival hosts a screening of the Academy Award-nominated documentary “Knife Skills” at Culinary Institute of American at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, on Sunday, Sept. 9, at 4 p.m. Admission is $10. Pre-registration is suggested. Info, ciaatcopia.com/events-calendar.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT
Vet Connect is held Thursday, Sept. 13, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
ZERO - THE END OF PROSTATE CANCER
ZERO - The End of Prostate Cancer joins Daughters 4 Dads to host the Napa Valley ZERO Prostate Cancer 5K Run/Walk, which will be held at Napa Valley College, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, on Saturday, Sept. 15, at 8 a.m. The Run/Walk promotes awareness for prostate cancer and encourages men to be informed about their risk. The fundraiser’s goal is to create Generation ZERO – the first generation of men free of prostate cancer. Run/Walk participants will receive tech shirts, free food and prizes, and the opportunity to connect with others who are impacted by prostate cancer. Participation fee is $25-$20. Info, zeroprostatecancerrun.org/napa.
CELEBRATE MEXICAN INDEPENDENCE DAY
Bale Grist Mill State Historic Park, 3369 Saint Helena Highway North, St. Helena, hosts a Mexican Independence Day celebration on Saturday, Sept. 15, from noon-5 p.m. The free event includes mariachi music, dancing, food trucks, and hands-on crafts activities. Parking is limited at the Bale Mill. Free shuttle bus service will be available at Bothe-Napa Valley State Park to the Bale Mill. Info, 963-2236; napaoutdoors.org.
WALK TO END ALZHEIMER’S
The Alzheimer’s Association hosts its annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 15, at Yountville Park at the corner of Washington and Lincoln streets. The two-mile walk starts at 10 a.m., following a welcome ceremony that kicks off at 9 a.m. Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Info, 573-1210; napawalk@alz.org.
MURAL UNVEILING
Robert Louis Stevenson Museum, 1490 Library Lane, St. Helena, unveils its new public mural “Painted Pirates” – inspired by Stevenson’s classic “Treasure Island” – on Saturday, Sept. 15. The celebration runs from noon to 4 p.m. The mural was created by students from Nimbus Arts and funded by the City of St. Helena. Free admission. Info, 963-3757; stevensonmuseum.org.