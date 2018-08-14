LEARN ABOUT FALCONRY
St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Lane, hosts its monthly program Wild St. Helena on Thursday, Aug. 16, at 6:30 p.m. This month’s presentation is about falconry, a form of hunting that uses falcons and other birds of prey to catch rodents and other unwelcome pests. Learn how falconry is used at Napa Valley wineries to protect crops and witness a flight demonstration. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO
“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” closes its run at Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., on Thursday, Aug.16. “Christopher Robin” debuts on Aug. 17. “Puzzle” joins the scheduled lineup on Aug. 24. Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
MIKE GREENSILL PERFORMS
St. Helena pianist Mike Greensill performs from 5-7 p.m. Thursdays at Silo’s, 530 Main St., Napa. Free admission. Info, silosnapa.com; 251-5833.
ST. HELENA FARMERS’ MARKET
The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held Friday, Aug. 17, at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave. St. Helena, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. Info, sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
MUSIC ON THE TERRACE
David Ronconi performs live music at Merryvale Vineyards, 1000 Main St., St. Helena, on the terrace on Friday, Aug. 17, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Free admission. Info, merryvale.com; 963-7777.
COMEDY AT CHARLES KRUG
Stand-up comedian Krista Fatka performs at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena, Friday, Aug. 17, at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Summer 2018 Stand-Up Comedy Series, hosted by Wine Country Comedy Club. Tickets are $28. Info, thelaughcellar.com.
BE KIND NAPA VALLEY
Talulah and Ruby Finkelstein, with the help of their parents Judd and Holly, have organized the second annual Be Kind Napa Valley day for Saturday, Aug. 18. Be Kind Napa is a kid-driven and kid-led event that brings people together to spread and celebrate kindness. Be Kind Napa is not a protest or political or religious in nature. Be Kind Napa Valley starts with a rally at the Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St., at 9:30 a.m. The Be Kind Walk, which goes from the Community Center to the Napa Valley Museum, also in Yountville, begins at 10:15 a.m. Following the walk, a Be Kind Celebration, including music, sweet treats, art projects, and guest speakers, will be held until 1:30 p.m. Free admission. Info, bekindnapa.com.
ST. HELENA CHORAL SOCIETY
It’s that time of year again. The St. Helena Children's Chorus will begin their Fall practices on Tuesday, Aug. 21 at 3:30 p.m. in the Grace Church Youth Center, 1314 Spring St., St. Helena. Any new students who would like to join the Children's Chorus must first call director Craig Bond at 963-7712 to make an appointment for an audition. Auditions for new singers will be held on Monday, Aug. 20 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. The Teen Choir begins practice on Wednesday, Aug. 22, at 6 p.m. New singers do not have to audition but must attend this first practice. Info, sthelenachoralsociety.com.
KIDS’ MATINEE AT THE LIBRARY
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, screens a family movie each Wednesday at 3 p.m. as part of its ongoing Kids’ Matinee series. On Aug. 22, the library screens “Destined to Ride”. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
CHAMBER CONCERTS IN THE PARK
The St. Helena Chamber of Commerce’s annual Concerts in the Park series wraps up the 2018 season on Thursday, Aug. 23 with Elements Brass Band at 6 p.m. at Lyman Park.
LATINO HERITAGE NIGHT
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month on Thursday, Aug. 23 with a performance by Patty Guijosa and Coro Voices at 6:30 p.m. Enjoy craftmaking while feasting on Mexican pastries. Free admission. All are welcome. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
NAPA VALLEY WINE LIBRARY ASSOCIATION
The Napa Valley Wine Library Association hosts its 56th annual wine tasting on Sunday, Aug. 26, at Silverado Resort and Spa, 1600 Atlas Peak Road, Napa, from 4-6 p.m. More than 60 Napa Valley wineries will pour their estate wines at the event. Admission is $100; $190 for couples. Info, napawinelibrary.com.
MID-EAST TAPESTRY ENSEMBLE
Vince Delgado's Mid-East Tapestry Ensemble plays a diverse array of classical, urban and folk music on Thursday, Aug. 30 at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, at 7 p.m. The performance includes musical samples from many regions of the Middle East and an explanation of the musical forms and musical instruments. Free admission. All are welcome. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
BALE GRIST MILL HARVEST DINNER
Napa Valley State Parks Association hosts its annual The Bale Mill Harvest Dinner on Saturday, Sept. 8, at 6 p.m. The outdoor candlelit dinner fundraiser includes live music, a milling demonstration, passed appetizers, cocktails, a whiskey bar, and a silent auction. The meal will be catered by Napa Valley Bistro chef Bernardo Ayala. Tickets are $125 and available at brownpapertickets.com/event/3573770. The Bale Grist Mill is located at 3369 St. Helena Highway in St. Helena.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT
Vet Connect is held Thursday, Sept. 13, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
SUNSET CINEMA SERIES
Napa Valley Film Festival hosts a screening of “Life in Color” Thursday, Sept. 13, at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena, at 6 p.m. “Life in Color” is about a fired nanny and a struggling comedian who are stuck house-sitting together. Tickets are $10. The Sunset Cinema series will continue this summer. Info, napavalleyfilmfest.org.
ZERO - THE END OF PROSTATE CANCER
ZERO - The End of Prostate Cancer joins Daughters 4 Dads to host the Napa Valley ZERO Prostate Cancer 5K Run/Walk, which will be held at Napa Valley College, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, on Saturday, Sept. 15, at 8 a.m. The Run/Walk promotes awareness for prostate cancer and encourages men to be informed about their risk. The fundraiser’s goal is to create Generation ZERO – the first generation of men free of prostate cancer. Run/Walk participants will receive tech shirts, free food and prizes, and the opportunity to connect with others who are impacted by prostate cancer. Participation fee is $25-$20. Info, zeroprostatecancerrun.org/napa.
ST. HELENA CHORAL SOCIETY
The St. Helena Chamber Choir beings practice for its upcoming season on Monday, Oct. 15 at the Grace Church Youth Center, 1314 Spring St., St. Helena. Any new interested singers must call director Craig Bond at 707-963-7712 prior Oct. 15 to set up an audition time. Info, sthelenachoralsociety.com.