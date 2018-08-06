CHAMBER CONCERTS IN THE PARK
The St. Helena Chamber of Commerce’s annual Concerts in the Park series continues Thursday, Aug. 9 with Ordinary Sons at 6 p.m. at Lyman Park. There is food, wine and music by a different band at each event. This year’s concert series wraps up with Elements Brass Band on Aug. 23.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT
Vet Connect is held Thursday, Aug. 9, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
EVERYDAY SORT OF BEAUTY
The St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Lane, hosts an artist’s reception for Napa Valley oil painter Shelia Ticen Thursday, Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. Ticen’s oil paintings are about the quiet beauty of the here and now that often goes unnoticed. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244
SUNSET CINEMA SERIES
Napa Valley Film Festival hosts a screening of “Amanda & Jack Go Glamping” Thursday, Aug. 9, at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena, at 6 p.m. “Amanda & Jack Go Glamping” is a comedy about a dejected author who travels with his wife to an isolated glamping retreat in search of a romantic spark. Tickets are $10. The Sunset Cinema series will continue this summer. Info, napavalleyfilmfest.org.
MIKE GREENSILL PERFORMS
St. Helena pianist Mike Greensill performs from 5-7 p.m. Thursdays at Silo’s, 530 Main St., Napa. Free admission. Info, silosnapa.com; 251-5833.
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO
“Mission Impossible: Fallout” closes its run at Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., on Thursday Aug.9. “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” is scheduled to hit the screen on Aug. 10. “Christopher Robin” is schedule to be screened starting Aug. 17. Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
ST. HELENA FARMERS’ MARKET
The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held Friday, Aug. 10, at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave. St. Helena, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. Info, sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
MUSIC ON THE TERRACE
Merryvale Vineyards, 1000 Main St., Justin Diaz performs live music on the terrace on Friday, Aug. 10, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Free admission. Info, merryvale.com; 963-7777.
MUSIC IN THE VINEYARDS
Belgian Eugène Ysaÿe performs at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena, on Sunday, Aug. 12 from 5-7 p.m. as part of the Music in the Vineyards series. The festival showcases world-class artists-in-residence performing new and classic chamber music repertoire in stunning winery settings with breathtaking views of the valley. Each concert includes witty commentary and wine tasting at intermission. Seating is general admission. Tickets are $60. Info, musicinthevineyards.org.
KIDS’ MATINEE AT THE LIBRARY
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, screens a family movie each Wednesday at 3 p.m. as part of its ongoing Kids’ Matinee series. On Aug. 15, the library will screen Disney’s “Elena of Avalor: Realm of the Jaquins”. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
LEARN ABOUT FALCONRY
St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Lane, hosts its monthly program Wild St. Helena on Thursday, Aug. 16, at 6:30 p.m. This month’s presentation is about falconry, a form of hunting that uses falcons and other birds of prey to catch rodents and other unwelcome pests. Learn how falconry is used at Napa Valley wineries to protect crops and witness a flight demonstration. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244
COMEDY AT CHARLES KRUG
Stand-up comedian Krista Fatka performs at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena, Saturday, Aug. 17, at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Summer 2018 Stand-Up Comedy Series, hosted by Wine Country Comedy Club. Tickets are $28. Info, thelaughcellar.com.
BE KIND NAPA VALLEY
Talulah and Ruby Finkelstein, with the help of their parents Judd and Holly, have organized the 2nd annual Be Kind Napa Valley day for Saturday, Aug. 18. Be Kind Napa is a kid-driven and kid-led event that brings people together to spread and celebrate kindness. Be Kind Napa is not a protest or political or religious in nature. Be Kind Napa Valley starts with a rally at the Yontville Community Center, 6516 Washington St., at 9:30 a.m. The Be Kind Walk, which goes from the Community Center to the Napa Valley Museum, also in Yountville, begins at 10:15 a.m. Following the walk, a Be Kind Celebration, including music, sweet treats, art projects, and guest speakers, will be held until 1:30 p.m. Free admission. Info, bekindnapa.com.
WHITE BARN CANCELS UPCOMING HEATH CREEK HOEDOWN
The White Barn, regretfully is cancelling the Heath Creek Hoedown scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 18. We appreciate your interest and support and look forward to seeing you at a future White Barn event.
The White Barn is located at 2727 Sulphur Springs Avenue in St. Helena. A portion of the proceeds for all performances benefits local non-profit organizations. For more information about this unique local venue and the schedule of upcoming shows, visit the website at www.thewhitebarn.org
ST. HELENA CHORAL SOCIETY
It’s that time of year again. The St. Helena Children's Chorus will begin their fall practices on Tuesday Aug. 21 at 3:30 p.m. in the Grace Church Youth Center, 1314 Spring St, St Helena. Any new students who would like to join the Children's Chorus must first call director Craig Bond at 963-7712 to make an appointment for an audition. Auditions for new singers will be held on Monday, Aug. 20 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. The Teen Choir begins practice on Wednesday, Aug. 22, at 6 p.m. New singers do not have to audition but must attend this first practice. Info, sthelenachoralsociety.com.
ZERO - THE END OF PROSTATE CANCER
ZERO - The End of Prostate Cancer joins Daughters 4 Dads to host the Napa Valley ZERO Prostate Cancer 5K Run/Walk, which will be held at Napa Valley College, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, on Saturday, Sept. 15, at 8 a.m. The Run/Walk promotes awareness for prostate cancer and encourages men to be informed about their risk. The fundraiser’s goal is to create Generation ZERO – the first generation of men free of prostate cancer. Run/Walk participants will receive tech shirts, free food and prizes, and the opportunity to connect with others who are impacted by prostate cancer. Participation fee is $25-$20. Info, zeroprostatecancerrun.org/napa.