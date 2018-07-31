END OF SUMMER PARTY
The St. Helena Library, 1492 LIbrary Lane, hosts its End of Summer Reading Party on Thursday, Aug. 2, at 6:30 p.m. Award winning circus artists Coventry and Kaluza presents: juggling, hula hooping, acrobatics, and music and comedy. All ages welcome.
MIKE GREENSILL PERFORMS
St. Helena pianist Mike Greensill performs from 5-7 p.m. Thursdays at Silo’s, 530 Main St., Napa. Free admission. Info, silosnapa.com; 251-5833.
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO
“Mission Impossible: Fallout” is the featured film at Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., now through Aug.9. “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” is scheduled to hit the screen on Aug. 10. Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
ST. HELENA FARMERS’ MARKET
The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held Friday, Aug. 3, at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave. St. Helena, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. Info, sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
TRAILBLAZING WOMEN
The Culinary Institute of American at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, hosts a celebration honoring the female trailblazers in food, beverage, and hospitality who paved the way for today’s new wave of phenomes during a Conversations at Copia presentation on Friday, Aug. 3 from 5-9:30 p.m. The event includes a pre-panel sparkling wine reception, panel discussion with culinary luminaries, and post-panel walk-around reception in Copia’s Hestan Kitchen. Tickets are $25. Info, ciaatcopia.com/events-calendar.
MUSIC ON THE TERRACE
Merryvale Vineyards, 1000 Main St., hosts live music on the terrace on Friday, Aug. 3, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Free admission. Info, merryvale.com; 963-7777.
WOMEN’S SUMMIT NAPA VALLEY
Women Stand Up—St Helena, a grassroots group formed after the 2017 Women’s March, partners with Soroptimist International Calistoga to sponsor the Women’s Summit Napa Valley on Saturday, Aug. 4, at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The event’s goal is to engage, educate and encourage women to find confidence in their voices and to take action steps to address issues locally and nationally. Admission is $75; $35 for students. Info, WomenStandUp.StHelena@gmail.com.
ANSWER FOR CANCER
Distinguished researchers from leading cancer centers nationwide will discuss the latest advances in cancer diagnosis and treatment at the Answer for Cancer Research Symposium at the V Marketplace Historic Barrel Room, 6525 Washington St., Yountville, on Saturday, Aug. 4, at 9:30 a.m. The symposium, which is free and open to the public, is part of the 20th annual V Foundation Wine Celebration weekend, a yearly signature event to raise funds for the V Foundation for Cancer Research. Info, winecelebration.org; 963-0611.
NEW ART EXHIBIT
Caldwell Snyder Gallery, 1328 Main St, hosts an opening reception for painter Paul Balmer on Saturday, Aug. 4, 4-6 p.m. Like Paul Cézanne and Pierre Bonnard, two of his important influences, Balmer prioritizes color, light, and perspective. The style he has invented draws on influences ranging from tribal art to impressionism to expressionist masters like Wassily Kandinsky and Paul Klee, pulling an essence of feeling from each tradition. The exhibit will remain on display through Aug. 31. Free admission. Info, caldwellsnyder.com; 200-5050.
WALK FOR ANIMALS
Napa Humane’s annual Walk for Animals fundraiser will be held at the Oxbow Commons, 1268 McKinstry St., Napa, on Sunday, Aug. 5 from 7:30 a.m.-noon. Animal-loving walkers register online and gather donations, earning prizes and competing for top fundraiser status. The event is a morning full of music, contests, a silent auction, raffles, giveaways, and activities for pets and people, with 100 percent of proceeds going to Napa Humane’s lifesaving programs and services. Info, napahumane.org.
ST. HELENA POLICE HOST NATIONAL NIGHT OUT
The St. Helena Police Department will host a National Night Out from 7-10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7, at Lyman Park, 1498 Main St. There will be face-painting, arts and crafts, music, a petting zoo, food and beverages. A kids’ movie in the park will start at sundown (8:30 p.m.)
EVERYDAY SORT OF BEAUTY
The St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Lane, hosts an artist's reception for Napa Valley oil painter Shelia Ticen Thursday, Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. Ticen's oil paintings are about the quiet beauty of the here and now that often goes unnoticed. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244
CHAMBER CONCERTS IN THE PARK
The St. Helena Chamber of Commerce’s annual Concerts in the Park series continues Thursday, Aug. 9 with Ordinary Sons at 6 p.m. at Lyman Park. There is food, wine and music by a different band at each event. This year’s concert series wraps up with Elements Brass Band on Aug. 23.
SUNSET CINEMA SERIES
Napa Valley Film Festival hosts a screening of “Amanda & Jack Go Glamping” Thursday, Aug. 9, at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena, at 6 p.m. “Amanda & Jack Go Glamping” is a comedy about a dejected author who travels with his wife to an isolated glamping retreat in search of a romantic spark. Tickets are $10. The Sunset Cimena series will continue this summer. Info, napavalleyfilmfest.org.
COMEDY AT CHARLES KRUG
Stand-up comedian Krista Fatka performs at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena, Saturday, Aug. 17, at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Summer 2018 Stand-Up Comedy Series, hosted by Wine Country Comedy Club. Tickets are $28. Info, thelaughcellar.com.
THE HEATH CREEK HOEDOWN
The White Barn, 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave., St. Helena, is throwing a good old-fashioned barn dance Saturday, Aug. 18, at 6 p.m. The Heath Creek Hoedown fundraiser includes an authentic country barbecue supper and live music by Passin’ Through and singers Patti “Cline” Coyle and Cindy “Wynette” Ermshar. Tickets are $100. All proceeds will allow the White Barn to continue to offer diverse and entertaining performances throughout the upcoming year. Info, thewhitebarn.org; 987-8225.
