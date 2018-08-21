CHAMBER CONCERTS IN THE PARK
The St. Helena Chamber of Commerce’s annual Concerts in the Park series wraps up Thursday, Aug. 23 with Elements Brass Band at 6 p.m. at Lyman Park.
LATINO HERITAGE NIGHT
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month on Thursday, Aug. 23 with a performance by Patty Guijosa and Coro Voices at 6:30 p.m. Enjoy craftmaking while feasting on Mexican pastries. Free admission. All are welcome. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO
“Christopher Robin” closes its run at Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., on Thursday, Aug. 23. “Puzzle” debuts on Friday, Aug. 24. “The Bookshop” joins the scheduled lineup on Sept. 7. Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
MIKE GREENSILL PERFORMS
St. Helena pianist Mike Greensill performs from 5-7 p.m. Thursdays at Silo’s, 530 Main St., Napa. Free admission. Info, silosnapa.com; 251-5833.
CHEF’S DEMONSTRATION AT FARMERS’ MARKET
The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held Friday, Aug. 24, at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave. St. Helena, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. Chef John Hong, chef de cuisine at The Restaurant at Meadowood, hosts a chef's demonstration at 10:30. Info, sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
BLESSING OF THE GRAPES
Everyone is invited to join the Grgich and Hills families to toast the beginning of the 2018 harvest at Grgich Hills annual Blessing of the Grapes ceremony at Grgich Hills Estates, 1829 St. Helena Highway, Rutherford, on Friday, Aug. 24, from 10 a.m.-noon. Free admission. Info, grgich.com.
MUSIC ON THE TERRACE
Jackson Rohm performs live music at Merryvale Vineyards, 1000 Main St., St. Helena, on the terrace on Friday, Aug. 24, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Free admission. Info, merryvale.com; 963-7777.
INSTANT WINE CELLAR
The 30th annual Sharpsteen Museum Instant Wine Cellar fundraiser is held at the Boys & Girls Club of Calistoga, 1401 North Oak St., on Saturday, Aug. 25 from 4-7 p.m. Local chef Rick Warkel will create some special appetizers, and six Calistoga WineGrowers member wineries will pour their wines. Guests will have a chance to win baskets full of prizes donated by local businesses, bid on silent and live auction items, and, potentially win one of the two Instant Wine Cellar Grand Raffle prizes. Admission is $10-$25. Info, sharpsteenmuseum.org /instant-wine-cellar; 510-410-4558.
SUSCOL INTERTRIBAL COUNCIL POWWOW
Suscol Intertribal Council hosts its annual PowWow at the picnic grounds at Yountville Veterans Home, 100 California Drive, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 25 and Aug. 26, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Enjoy dancing, arts, music and celebration of California’s Native American Culture. Free admission. Festivities continue Sunday. Info, suscolcouncil.org.
NAPA VALLEY WINE LIBRARY ASSOCIATION
The Napa Valley Wine Library Association hosts its 56th annual wine tasting on Sunday, Aug. 26, at Silverado Resort and Spa, 1600 Atlas Peak Road, Napa, from 4-6 p.m. More than 60 Napa Valley wineries will pour their estate wines at the event. Admission is $100; $190 for couples. Info, napawinelibrary.com.
KIDS’ MATINEE AT THE LIBRARY
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, screens a family movie each Wednesday at 3 p.m. as part of its ongoing Kids’ Matinee series. On Aug. 29, the library screens “Muppets Most Wanted” (Rated PG). Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
MID-EAST TAPESTRY ENSEMBLE
Vince Delgado's Mid-East Tapestry Ensemble plays a diverse array of classical, urban and folk music on Thursday, Aug. 30 at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, at 7 p.m. The performance includes musical samples from many regions of the Middle East and an explanation of the musical forms and musical instruments. Free admission. All are welcome. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
BECOME AN EXPERT WINE TASTER IN 90 MINUTES
Karen MacNeil, author of The Wine Bible and one of the foremost wine experts in the country, hosts a wine tasting class at the Culinary Institute of American at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, on Friday, Aug. 31, at 6 p.m. Admission is $105 for this 90-minute class. Info, ciaatcopia.com/events-calendar.
WELCOME FALL AT CIDERFEST
Culinary Institute of American at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, hosts its second annual Ciderfest on Sunday, Sept. 2, from noon-4 p.m. Spend the afternoon listening to live music, courtesy of The Pine Needles, and sample local ciders. Admission is free for all ages. Full-price drink tickets will be available for sale on-site during the event. You must be 21 or over to purchase drink tickets and consume alcohol. Info, ciaatcopia.com/event/ciderfest-at-cia-copia-2.
BALE GRIST MILL HARVEST DINNER
Napa Valley State Parks Association hosts its annual The Bale Mill Harvest Dinner on Saturday, Sept. 8, at 6 p.m. The outdoor candlelit dinner fundraiser includes live music, a milling demonstration, passed appetizers, cocktails, a whiskey bar, and a silent auction. The meal will be catered by Napa Valley Bistro chef Bernardo Ayala. Tickets are $125 and available at brownpapertickets.com/event/3573770. The Bale Grist Mill is located at 3369 St. Helena Highway in St. Helena.
COMEDY AT CHARLES KRUG
Stand-up comedian Helen Hong performs at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena, Saturday, Sept. 8, at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Summer 2018 Stand-Up Comedy Series, hosted by Wine Country Comedy Club. Tickets are $28. Info, thelaughcellar.com.
‘KNIFE SKILLS’
Napa Valley Film Festival hosts a screening of the Academy Award-nominated documentary “Knife Skills” at Culinary Institute of American at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, on Sunday, Sept. 9, at 4 p.m. Admission is $10. Pre-registration is suggested. Info, ciaatcopia.com/events-calendar.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT
Vet Connect is held Thursday, Sept. 13, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
SUNSET CINEMA SERIES
Napa Valley Film Festival hosts a screening of “Life in Color” Thursday, Sept. 13, at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena, at 6 p.m. “Life in Color” is about a fired nanny and a struggling comedian who are stuck house-sitting together. Tickets are $10. The Sunset Cinema series will continue this summer. Info, napavalleyfilmfest.org.
ZERO - THE END OF PROSTATE CANCER
ZERO - The End of Prostate Cancer joins Daughters 4 Dads to host the Napa Valley ZERO Prostate Cancer 5K Run/Walk, which will be held at Napa Valley College, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, on Saturday, Sept. 15, at 8 a.m. The Run/Walk promotes awareness for prostate cancer and encourages men to be informed about their risk. The fundraiser’s goal is to create Generation ZERO – the first generation of men free of prostate cancer. Run/Walk participants will receive tech shirts, free food and prizes, and the opportunity to connect with others who are impacted by prostate cancer. Participation fee is $25-$20. Info, zeroprostatecancerrun.org/napa.