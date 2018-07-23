At the July 14 opening celebration of the exhibit “Randy Strong: Glass Master,” an enthusiastic crowd of Strong’s fans, friends, fellow artists and collectors came to the Napa Valley Museum Yountville.
Bay Area culinary legend Narsai David generously bid on a piece from Randy Strong’s personal collection, which was donated by Strong and auctioned to benefit the Museum’s arts and education programs.
Currently on exhibition through Aug. 19 at the Napa Valley Museum Yountville is “Randy Strong – Glass Master." It presents a unique collection of Strong’s 45-year career in the historic American Art Glass movement. View Strong’s work from early groundbreaking glass techniques to his present one-of-a-kind veiled sculptures. Many sculptural works will be available for sale, with a portion of proceeds benefiting our arts and education programs.
An artist’s talk will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5, and is included with that day’s admission. Strong also will participate in a free Family Fun event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11.
Strong, an award-winning artist, designer, and master craftsman, has created elegant and highly sought-after works in blown glass for 45 years in his Berkeley studio. By combining his eye for contemporary design with ancient techniques, he designs and creates extraordinary works of art that are truly one-of-a-kind. Strong’s work has been characterized by the use of difficult, defining techniques, materials, colors and forms.
For more information visit the Museum’s website at napavalleymuseum.org. The Napa Valley Museum Yountville is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is located at 55 Presidents Circle in Yountville.