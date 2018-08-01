An enthusiastic crowd, many in costume, attended NapaShakes' July 28 world premiere screening of the Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at the Cameo Cinema.
They then proceeded to the “Bollywood Disco Celebration” at Caldwell-Snyder Gallery where performers created some Midsummer Magic, while guest sipped wines by Jean-Charles Boisset, dined from a Nepalese “Momolicous” food truck, and then danced to the beat of disco and world music under gates strung with colorful marigolds from India.
The event benefited NapaShakes screenings of Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre performances, as well as the anticipated return of the Globe troupe live on stage in Napa Valley next summer.