This week, Aug. 5-11, is National Farmers’ Market Week. Come celebrate with us at Crane Park this Friday -- and every Friday morning -- through the end of October.
The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is very proud of our focus on education. This season we welcomed a new Market Educator Arwen Gallenkamp, whose dedication and energy is taking us to new heights.
A native of Northern California, Arwen was raised in a family with a garden and farm animals. This inspired her lifelong fascination with farming, the environment and nutrition, as well as her love for whole foods. Arwen’s passion is helping people appreciate the entire cycle of growing, purchasing, cooking and enjoying the bounty offered by our local producers. “It’s never too early to start educating children about where their food comes from,” Arwen said. “This is especially true for those who don’t have home gardens.”
You’ll see this zeal in all of Arwen’s programs, from the activities in the Kids’ Market Classroom to the lectures and cooking demonstrations for adults.
Our next lecture is Friday, Aug. 10, when Mercedes Stahlberger, chef, caterer and co-owner of “The Lady and the Vine,” speaks at 10:30.
What else is Arwen planning? She hopes to expand our partnership with all local schools and to encourage collaboration with other community organizations. Look for more produce tastings and focus on showcasing the talents and expertise of our vendors. With Arwen at the helm there will be lots of exciting things happening!
The St. Helena Farmers’ Market now has a voice on the radio. From 10-11 each Thursday morning, KVON 1440 AM presents “The Farmers Fresh Hour” featuring informative hosts and intriguing guests. The St. Helena Farmers’ Market alternates weeks with the Napa Farmers’ Market. If you missed the live broadcast, go to kvon.com/farmers-fresh-hour where you can listen to every broadcast.
Please note that the Market’s General Store will be closed on Aug. 10. Please visit sthelenafarmersmkt.org for the most complete and updated news.
Stacey Bressler is a local vintner, a member of the St. Helena Farmers’ Market Board of Directors and past Citizen of the Year. The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is open from 7:30 a.m. to noon, each Friday through October at Crane Park.