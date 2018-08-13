There’s something special about hot pot dinners. I love the communal feeling of sharing with friends and family and the easy cleanup of one-pot cooking. But it’s the deep, rich flavors that develop when proteins and vegetables simmer together with seasonings that creates magic.
I was given a Donabe pot for Christmas and have been admiring it as a piece of art, but was intimidated by the thought of actually cooking in it. So when my friend Cindy Pawlcyn, renowned chef, restaurateur, cookbook author and loyal St. Helena Farmers’ Market shopper, offered to guide me through a Japanese-inspired meal, I jumped at the chance.
Cindy instructed me to not be afraid. She pointed to the beautiful ingredients available right now at the St. Helena Farmers’ Market and set the menu. We’d begin with Chawanmushi, a savory Japanese steamed custard that would show off the beautiful scallops from Santa Rosa Seafood and fresh eggs from Long Meadow Ranch. Then we’d move on to a meat and vegetable hot pot to inaugurate my newly seasoned Donabe pot.
Our friendly vendors helped me select organically grown garlic, scallions, cabbage and mushrooms, as well as smooth-skinned cucumbers and carrots for a refreshing side salad. Dessert was inspired by the gorgeous peaches and berries which we would soak in Prosecco. A quick trip to the store for Asian seasonings and other ingredients supplemented our Market purchases. The result? Delicious! And armed with the excellent Donabe cookbook by Naoko Takei Moore and Kyle Connaughton, I’m now inspired to proceed on my own.
