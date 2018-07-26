Discount passes are available through September for the Napa Valley Film Festival, set for Nov. 7-11 at locations in St. Helena, Calistoga, Napa and Yountville.
Those interested in participating in all five days of the film festival can take advantage of the Summer Sale discounts on the Festival Pass and Pass Plus until Sept. 31. On Oct. 1, prices will increase to the rack rate price.
During the Summer Sale, the Festival Pass (five-day access to films, wine tasting experiences and culinary demonstrations) is $285. The Pass Plus (Festival Pass benefits plus priority access in lines to films, and invitations to the new Kick-Off Party, Celebrity Tributes, Friday Night Bash, Awards Ceremony, Festival Gala and Wrap Party) is $685.
For consumers who have limited time but would like the same perks as the Pass Plus, the Weekend Plus is a new three-day product for $575 (Friday-Sunday, Nov. 9-11). The Flex Pass, launched in 2017 as a new perk for locals ($125), now offers access to any five programs over five days. Flex Pass attendees can attend films, industry panels, culinary demonstrations and afternoon wine tasting intermissions.
The Weekend Pass, which is a three-day Festival Pass, is also on sale now, as well as Patron Circle memberships. There are three levels of access to choose from for exclusive VIP experiences, starting at $2,500. Patron Circle memberships are largely considered charitable contributions.
The festival features more than 120 movies and Q&As with 300 visiting filmmakers, as well as celebrity tributes, culinary demonstrations, afternoon wine tastings, special events, late-night parties and more.
The full NVFF Program Line Up will be announced in September. For more information on passes visit nvff.org/passes or call 226-7500.