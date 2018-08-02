Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Harvest dinner at the Bale Grist Mill

The annual Bale Mill Harvest Dinner is held outdoors under the lights at the historic Bale Grist Mill, which is between St. Helena and Calistoga on Highway 29 adjacent to Bothe Napa Valley State Park.

 Submitted photo

The Bale Mill Harvest Dinner and Silent Auction will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at the historic Bale Mill. Tickets are $125 per person and includes passed appetizers, cocktails, a whiskey bar, live music, a milling demonstration, and silent auction. Chef Bernardo Ayala from Napa Valley Bistro will create another tantalizing meal. Tickets can be purchased at brownpapertickets.com/event/3573770. Last year the dinner sold out.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags