The Bale Mill Harvest Dinner and Silent Auction will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at the historic Bale Mill. Tickets are $125 per person and includes passed appetizers, cocktails, a whiskey bar, live music, a milling demonstration, and silent auction. Chef Bernardo Ayala from Napa Valley Bistro will create another tantalizing meal. Tickets can be purchased at brownpapertickets.com/event/3573770. Last year the dinner sold out.
