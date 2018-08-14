Napa Valley Wine Library will present its historic 56th Annual Tasting in The Grove at Silverado Resort & Spa, Napa on Aug. 26.
A select group of 65 prestigious Napa County producers will pour their designated vineyard wines from 4 to 6 p.m. Wineries have chosen wines from their cellars that represent the variety of expression achieved from unique vineyard sites throughout the Napa Valley. Drawn from 16 appellations, most of the wines are of extremely limited production, with over half from productions of 500 cases or less and represent many of the best wines in their varietal category.
Taste, and learn about these stellar wines with winery owners and winemakers while supporting the valley's local history of viticulture, enology, and wine lore.
For tickets or to join the Napa Valley Wine Library Association, visit napawinelibrary.com.