Part 1
The New Year’s Ball was given by the Turners [St. Helena Turnverein -- a German social club] in their hall [on the site of today’s Lyman Park]. The festivities started with a concert number by the orchestra, followed by gymnastic exercises on the parallel bars by five young men. There was dancing until three o’clock the next morning, interrupted by an intermission at midnight, when there was a tableau to usher in the New Year. Gifts were distributed from the Christmas tree and little Mamie Warren danced the Highland Fling. The old town cannon, which stood near the town hall [on Oak Street at Tainter] was hauled out by the boys to be used in welcoming the New Year. It was loaded to the muzzle, so the discharge was so strong that the cannon carriage was badly demolished.
A nearly total eclipse of the sun took place shortly after noon on New Year’s Day. The sky was clear and conditions were favorable for witnessing the rare event.
Jacob Merk, for nine years in the tailoring business here, sold out to Emil Wells of San Francisco.
H.R. Bussenius & Son moved their drug store from the corner of Main Street and Hunt Avenue to a room in the Windsor Hotel [Hotel St. Helena today] building next to Telegraph Alley. Dr. Henry Pond’s office was in the rear, reached also from the alley.
Edwin Angwin built a three-story hotel on his Howell Mountain Resort [sold to the Seventh-day Adventist Church in 1909 — today Pacific Union College].
Diphtheria was prevalent. Included among the victims were four of the five children of a prominent physician.
The new Southern Pacific depot, larger and with a longer freight shed, was built 300 yards north on Railroad Avenue. The old depot at Railroad and Hunt was reconstructed at Oakville depot.
Six go-as-you-please contests [a bicycle race] were in vogue. On the seven lap track in Mechanic’s Pavilion in San Francisco, Hart covered 525 miles. Jim Davis of St. Helena made 360 miles.
On Feb. 15, the Star published an eight page number with a review of events of the previous three years, and a write-up of the town, business establishments, etc.
A 50,000-gallon reservoir was constructed in Lyman Creek for Bourn & Wise to supply water to the new Greystone Winery [today Culinary Institute of America] and pipes were laid to conduct the water.
Rollo Wheeler was kicked by a horse he was currying [the curry comb is the first tool used in daily grooming of a horse] on March 1. He died shortly afterwards without regaining consciousness. The tragedy occurred on the 13th anniversary of his marriage to Miss Susan Chiles. Besides the widow, he left two young sons. Mr. Wheeler was a native of Vermont, aged 33 years. The Star stated the funeral procession was the longest ever seen in St. Helena with 170 carriages in line.
The Star installed a four-horsepower steam engine to furnish power for its presses. Steam was furnished from Duckworth & Genung’s Foundry [then located on Railroad Avenue, until recently Terra Restaurant].
Otto Jursch, for three years with Wells Fargo & Company, accepted a position with Bell Brothers.
Agitation started for the nine-hour [work] day and a reduction of working time to a 54-hour week.
On April 1, Fred Caricof and Mrs. Alice Carey were married at the home of the bride.
At the town election in April, after much discussion pro and con, the new charter — the fifth time the question was submitted — carried by 55 votes. Trustees and other town officials were elected, but under the new charter a new election had to be held on May 13.
A foot race took place between Sam Clark and Frank Pellet for a stake of one dollar. “Sam started at a terrific speed and would have won if he had been able to hold the pace, but the early spurt was his undoing.”
A number of young men rode their bicycles all the way from Napa. All but one had the new style “safety” bicycle. On the way, two “petered out” and had to be towed in behind a cart. All enjoyed the banquet prepared for them at the Windsor Hotel [Hotel St. Helena today] with compliments of A.L. James of Napa, agent for the Swift safety bicycle [new design similar to today’s bicycle styles].
The above was based on articles written by Leo H. Martin for the St. Helena Star and researched and edited by Mariam Hansen. Leo Martin (1877-1966), a local historian, first began compiling items that appeared in the St. Helena Star from the 1870s onward. His first column appeared in 1944. Mariam Hansen is research director of the St. Helena Historical Society. She may be reached at shstory@shstory.org.