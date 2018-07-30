The PFLAG Napa support group meeting for Upvalley parents, families and allies of LGBTQ+ people will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9, at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 1504 Myrtle St. in Calistoga. The group meets the second Thursday of every month.
All are welcome (18 and older, younger than 18 with an adult). The group provides support for families, allies and people who are LGBTQ; education for ourselves and others about the unique issues and challenges facing people who are LGBTQ; advocacy in our communities to change attitudes, create policies and laws that achieve full equality for people who are LGBTQ. PFLAG has no religious affiliation and it is not a religious organization.