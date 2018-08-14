Subscribe for 33¢ / day

School district officials gathered outside the St. Helena Performing Arts Center on Tuesday to celebrate PG&E's planting of 21 trees at St. Helena High School and St. Helena Elementary School. The trees were planted as part of PG&E's Community Pipeline Safety Initiative. To protect underground utilities, several trees had to be removed from the St. Helena Co-op property, which the St. Helena Unified School District owns. Since there weren't any suitable places to plant replacement trees at the Co-op, PG&E planted them at the high school and elementary school instead. The new trees are Chinese pistaches, crepe myrtles and Japanese maples.

