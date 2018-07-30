The St. Helena United Methodist Church is offering parents or grandparents the chance to have a “night away” from their children from 6 to 9 p.m. on the first three Fridays in August.
Children ages 4-12 will enjoy an evening of crafts, games, snacks and fun with the Parents Night Out Team (Dawn, Kevin and Will Leininger, Caroline and Pastor Burke Owens) while parents decompress, have a quiet dinner or catch up on their sleep. Drop off at 6 p.m., pick-up at 9 p.m., in the Fellowship Hall of the SHUMC.
Suggested donation of $25 per child for three hours. Cost for multiple siblings is negotiable. All fees collected go toward the Steppin’ up Campaign! to repair the church stairs. To RSVP or if you have questions, email shofficeumc@aim.com or call Dawn Leininger at 302-5187.