Kelly Foster, St. Helena Farmers’ Market board member, is host this week of a new radio show, “Farmers Fresh Hour,” that will be played at 10 a.m. Thursday on local radio station, KVON 1440 AM. “Farmers Fresh Hour” is co-hosted by the St. Helena and Napa farmers’ markets.
Foster’s guests this week are:
- Jenny Ocon, executive director of the UpValley Family Centers, who will talk about the services they offer and the Market's new EBT Match for CalFresh recipients;
- Chef Rebecca Peizer, professor of Culinary Arts at the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone, representing the "Farm to Table" program; and
- Rob Sereni, owner of LocalQ 707, a barbecue vendor.
Sponsored by American AgCredit, “Farmers Fresh Hour” airs from 10 to 11 a.m. every Thursday and features rotating hosts from the Napa Farmers’ Market and St. Helena Farmers’ Market. Each week, guests may tune in to hear chats with growers, food experts and chefs and hear the stories behind the farms and the food, tips for healthy living, market trivia, and ideas for how to turn market purchases into great meals.
“While our markets are well supported by the local community, there are so many great stories to be told,” said co-host and Napa Farmers Market board member Tia Butts.
The first show aired July 5.
Stone fruits are in abundance this week at the St. Helena Farmers’ Market, which is held from 7:30 a.m. to noon every Friday through Oct. 26 at Crane Park. Arceo Ranch has great Morettini and Silvana Pears for juice, and Nadia Cherries (a cross of cherry and plums) which make great preserves, sauces and jam. Tomatoes are beginning to come in.
Dominique Cortara has a big following with her yummy pastries and will be making a special appearance this week. Also welcome will be Rachel Davies, Stellareese Collection, with her beautiful hand-made tote bags, hand bags and wine totes.
More beautiful handcrafted items will be offered from talented artisans, including Alma’s Oil Cloths, Bella Massimo Organics, Evans Industries, Hiroko Ceramics, Hipkiss Ceramics, Honest Gems, Libby Simone, Nancy’s Necklace, Napa Scrubs, Napa Valley Leathercraft, Sherri Gallagher Designs, Stuck on Napa and Susan Eastman.
Please note that there will be no Market Classroom this week. Market Educator Arwen Gallenkamp will be back at the Market on Aug. 3 with Kids' Story Time and Kids' Projects under the theme of “Earth Day Every Day.”