A beautiful summer night in the Napa Valley made for ideal conditions for the Long Meadow Ranch Live Fire Chef Series with guest Chef Michael Scelfo, from the award-winning restaurant Alden and Harlow in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
The guests were treated to a family-style feast from the flames paired with award-winning LMR wines. Longtime advocates of “full circle farming,” Long Meadow Ranch nurtures, harvests, prepares and serves only the freshest ingredients from its own gardens, vineyards and pastures.
“Deviled Farm Eggs” and “Pan con tomate” were served on the lawn accompanied by LMR’s refreshing and crisp Rosé of Pinot Noir 2017 from the Anderson Valley, an elegant mix of nectarine and strawberry. With Rosé in hand, guests were drawn toward the smells from the open grill fire – hoping to get a preview of the delights to come.
Chef Scelfo, alongside Farmstead Executive Chef Stephen Barber and his culinary team created an outstanding combination of grilled artichokes, fire roasted Hog Island oysters and charred romano beans, complimented by LMR’S Pinot Gris 2015 from Anderson Valley.
Next followed tallow-fried new crop potatoes, coal roasted yams, spit roasted striped bass and smoked whole grassfed lamb necks, served with LMR’s 2015 Pinot Noir from Anderson Valley and 2014 Sangiovese, Peter’s Vineyard, Mayacamas Estate from the Napa Valley.
The beautiful setting, with the food and wines, made this an unforgettable evening. Guests were invited to stay for the bluegrass-fed live music band “Trout Steak Revival.”
This 2018 Guest Chef series benefits the nonprofit Timothy W. Hall Foundation, which was created to honor Timothy Hall’s love of agriculture and music. Since 1997, the foundation has been dedicated to supporting innovative, cost effective K-12 school programs in arts and sciences, including school gardens, animal husbandry projects, and music curriculum.
Regina LaConti, WSET Level 3, is the student success advisor at the Napa Valley Wine Academy.