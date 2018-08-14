The Stags Leap District Winegrowers Association will release its highly limited Appellation Collection, the only such collection available to consumers, on Oct. 15. This year’s Appellation Collection includes one bottle of 2015 Stags Leap District-designated Cabernet Sauvignons from the 17 association member wineries.
Only 150 sets will be available for purchase and sales end Dec. 15.
“The Appellation Collection is a highly sought-after wine gift,” said Remi Cohen, Vice President and General Manager at Cliff Lede Vineyards and President of the Stags Leap District Winegrowers Association. “It is an exclusive collection that allows wine lovers to experience the entire District in one complete horizontal set. Each bottle unveils the unique terroir and soft tannin structure that makes the Stags Leap District the iconic region it is.”
The 2015 Appellation Collection includes one bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon from Baldacci Family Vineyards, Chimney Rock Winery, Cliff Lede Vineyards, Clos Du Val, Ilsley Vineyards, Lindstrom Wines, Malk Family Vineyards, Odette Estate Winery, Pine Ridge Vineyards, Quixote Winery, Regusci Winery, Shafer Vineyards, Silverado Vineyards, Stag's Leap Wine Cellars, Stags’ Leap Winery, Steltzner Vineyards, and Taylor Family Vineyards.
The 2015 Appellation Collection is priced at $1,999 for the 17-bottle set, packaged in two boxes, with ground shipping included. The Stags Leap District Winegrowers Association is the exclusive retailer of the Appellation Collection and the only American Viticultural Area or appellation to offer a vintage-specific assemblage of its wines.
Sales begin Oct. 15 at stagsleapdistrict.com/appellation_collection.php. For additional information, contact association Executive Director Nancy Bialek at 255-1720.