When teaching about Napa Valley cab, this wine is often a go-to for tastings. It has the deep intensity of color, rich concentration, generous tannins, bright acidity, and integrated oak spice that defines the style of the region. It is a favorite of wine students (students include a large percentage of knowledgeable professionals in the industry taking certifications to advance their careers).
Faust is owned by Agustin Huneeus, proprietor of Quintessa and Illumination. At this suggested retail price, it is already a good deal, but you will find a variety of pricing online.
