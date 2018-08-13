Enter Michael Chiarello's Ottimo, which is a part of Yountville's V Marketplace complex, and you want to do several things at once: look at the great culinary goods for sale (gourmet salts to Calabrian antipasto) and eat, and drink something delicious. You are in the right place for all of this.
With the Mozzeria menu, you choose a mozzarella along with several accompaniments (fun things like salumi, braised artichokes and Calabrian chili) and enjoy over large, house-made crackers that are thick enough to smother on all of your toppings. (Pizza and panini are also on the menu.)
This Falanghina has always been a favorite and it's fun to see it on the menu. It is light- to medium-bodied, with a lovely nose of rich pear and white floral (the latter not overbearing). You can buy a bottle or choose from different sized tastes. A five-ounce pour is $6, or upgrade to eight ounces for $9.
Catherine Bugue is the Star’s tasting panel writer. Her weekly pursuit of a good glass of wine provides a nice supply of choices for the Wine of the Week column. If you’d like to submit a Napa Valley wine for this column, please send it to the Napa Valley Wine Academy, 2501 Oak St., Napa, CA 94559. There’s no guarantee your wine will be chosen to be featured, but all wines will be evaluated and considered.