The Napa County Animal Shelter and Adoption Center will participate in the national “Clear the Shelters” event from 11 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 18 at 942 Hartle Court in Napa.
At this event, all adoption fees will be waived and adoptions will include Spay/Neuter, Microchip, Blood Testing, Flea Treatment, and Deworming. License fees of $15.75 for one year will still apply for Napa County residents.
According to the website, the county has 92 animals for adoption, including 34 dogs, 30 kittens, 19 cats, five roosters, three rabbits and one puppy.
Residents need to be ready with landlord approval if they are renters, have the whole family (especially kids) present, and if applicable, their resident dog present. Animals available for adoption can be viewed at: http://services.countyofnapa.org/PetAdoption/.