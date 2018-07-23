Author and St. Helenan Karen MacNeil continues teaching her exclusive class, “Become an Expert Wine Taster – in 90 Minutes,” on Friday, July 27, at the CIA in Copia, 500 First St. in Napa.
MacNeil will offer a tasting of 10 wines from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Fee for the course is $105 per person. More information about the class and registration are at karenmacneil.com/expert.
This class will be held once a month on the following dates: Aug. 31, Sept. 28, Nov. 2 and Nov. 30.
MacNeil is the author of “The Wine Bible,” the best-selling wine book in the U.S. with more than a million copies sold, and is the publisher of the weekly digital newsletter WineSpeed, with more than 40,000 subscribers.