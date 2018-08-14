Blue Wave Napa Valley will host Democratic congressional candidates Harley Rouda (California District 48) and Mike Levin (California District 49) at Lyman Park in downtown St. Helena on Sunday, Aug. 19 from 3-5 p.m. The event is free and refreshments will be provided.
Rouda is running against Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, a 14-term Republican, and Levin is running for the seat of the retiring Republican Rep. Darrell Issa. Both are considered highly competitive in this fall’s election.
“These candidates have a great opportunity to turn their districts blue and Napa Valley can help them do it,” said Blue Wave Napa Valley founder Julie Jenanyan. “Harley and Mike have expressed appreciation for our support and are looking forward to meeting residents of Napa Valley on Sunday, Aug. 19.”
In addition to Harley Rouda and Mike Levin, Blue Wave Napa Valley is supporting Katie Hill (California District 25) who has an even chance of upsetting two-term Republican Steven Knight. Former President Barack Obama and Congressman Mike Thompson have endorsed all three candidates.
Blue Wave Napa Valley is a group of concerned citizens, community volunteers, and student activists with a goal of taking back Congress in the upcoming elections by raising $100,000 to support Democratic Congressional candidates in three flippable California districts. For more information or to donate go to bluewavenapavalley.com or contact info@bluewavenapavalley.com.