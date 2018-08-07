A local group, Blue Wave Napa Valley has kicked off an online fundraising campaign to help elect Southern California Democrats Katie Hill, Harley Rouda and Mike Levin to the U.S. Congress in the Nov. 6 mid-term elections.
The campaign goal is $100,000; as of mid-day Monday, it had raised $1,700.
Congressman Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, has endorsed three candidates and Blue Wave Napa Valley.
Katie Hill (District 25, Simi Valley) is running against two-term incumbent Steve Knight; Harley Rouda (District 48, Huntington Beach) is running against Dana Rohrabacher, who has represented his district for 28 years; and Mike Levin (District 49, Dana Point) is running against Republican Diane Harkey, who is seeking to replace Republican Darrell Issa.
In January Issa, 64, decided not to run for re-election, after serving in Congress since 2001. Issa won re-election in 2016 by half a percent, or about 1,600 votes. He joins more than 30 other House Republicans leaving Washington this year.
For the Democrats to take control of the U.S. House of Representatives, they need to win some 23 seats, including seven in California.
“We are lucky to live in a blue district,” said Blue Wave Napa Valley founder Julie Jenanyan. “Like many of my friends and neighbors, however, I’m frustrated by the current chaos in Washington. We started Blue Wave Napa Valley to encourage our community to come together and raise money for strong candidates in flippable California districts.”
Larkin Dewyer, a junior at St. Helena High School and the founder of Students for Change, is working with Blue Wave Napa Valley to reach the broader community through social media.
“Students are motivated by fear from seeing our peers shot down in classrooms and by passion to make our country a better place,” said Dewyer. “We have the power to make change and my generation will be the one to change this country.”
Blue Wave Napa Valley has secured the services of Crowdpac, a platform set up to facilitate crowdfunding for political campaigns, to record and distribute of all donated funds. For more information go to bluewavenapavalley.com or contact info@bluewavenapavalley.com.