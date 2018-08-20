Throwing twin tomahawks at St. Helena’s New West KnifeWorks
For Dascia Skadal, it’s all about the Zen: tomahawk throwing, not yoga.
Skadal, store manager of St. Helena’s New West KnifeWorks, compares tomahawk throwing to yoga because of the Zen aspect and the feeling of being totally centered: “You just let it flow,” she explains.
New West KnifeWorks, at 1380 Main St., is celebrating its first anniversary by welcoming visitors to throw tomahawks. A growing trend popping up at bars, tomahawk throwing has become more popular across the country in recent years.
“Grip it and rip it,” instructs Anthony Campolattaro, general manager of the store, when teaching someone how to throw a tomahawk. Skadal suggest a different approach: “Hold it like a hammer, throw it like a baseball.” Her favorite throwing style is a dual overhand: throwing two tomahawks at the same time from an overhead position.
In Skadal’s case, the ultimate first date was tomahawk throwing. She said she had gone on a date where they went into New West to throw tomahawks. Since February, she has been throwing tomahawks and working at New West. She practices almost every day she is in the store.
Tomahawks originated in the Algonquian Indian community where they were used for hunting, chopping, cutting or as a weapon. Tomahawks were made from stone and then attached to wooden handles with strips of rawhide.
This light ax was used in the early 17th century; in the 18th century Congress required military men to carry a tomahawk or cutting sword.
Tomahawk throwing and cooking go hand in hand for Skadal, as both are big hobbies. “I never thought I’d say this but I’ve grown to appreciate and love humanity’s first tool (the knife),” Skadal said as she pulled a pocketknife from the belt on her dress. Skadal grew up in St. Helena and has worked for multiple restaurants here, including Cook Tavern. She also has worked at a gluten-free bakery in Utah.
Chef and custom knives
New West is known for its chef knives as well as its elaborate custom knives. Skadal is enthusiastic about how the chef knives are so light in your hands. “They will change your life in the kitchen,” she said. “The difference isn’t the first or second cut but the 20th cut,” Skadal adds.
New West KnifeWorks was founded by Corey Milligan in 1997 and has its flagship store in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where all the knives are made. They expanded in June 2017 to St. Helena.
When asked why St. Helena, Campolattaro said, “Why not? It’s the food and wine mecca of the world.”
The company’s mission is to make knives that are extremely durable, modern and stylish. “Art and innovation. That’s what it’s about because people have been making knives for more than 2,000 years so now we’re giving it a new style and sense of durability,” Campolattaro said.
In the store, there are knives that represent a rugged Wyoming feeling and others that represent the cutting edge of the culinary world and many more in between.
One type of knife New West specializes in is the Damascus custom sets. These are unusual because of the intricate hand-made technique of specialized layering of the steel, which takes around 50 hours. A six-piece set sells for $4,274.
“Union Pacific,” the name for one of their knives with a giraffe bone handle, sells for $1,059 because it is the only one in the world, according to Skadal. The “End of the Trail” knife is one with a mule deer leg bone handle ($789).
They also offer a range of kitchen knives with bright and colorful handles priced from the G-Fusion Mini Paring Knife at $109 to the Chris Kidder G-Fusion Chef Knife at $449. The handles are an aerospace-grade, fiberglass epoxy, which makes them extremely durable.
What is next as New West KnifeWorks celebrates its first anniversary? Skadal said she is excited to build more collaborations with other local businesses. Currently, the store offers a 30 percent discount for all Culinary Institute of America students; and their knives are used at Press Restaurant, Goose & Gander and Market.
Editor’s Note: Charlotte Smith will be a sophomore at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo in the fall. She was born and raised in St. Helena.