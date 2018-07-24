Candidates are starting for file for November's St. Helena City Council and school board elections.
As of Monday, Anna Chouteau had filed to run for a City Council seat. Chouteau served on the St. Helena Asset Planning Engagement (SHAPE) Committee and has volunteered for St. Helena schools.
Mayor Alan Galbraith, Councilmember Paul Dohring and Tracy Smith had taken out the necessary papers to run, but none had not completed the filing process.
The City Council seats held by Mayor Galbraith and Councilmembers Dohring and Peter White will appear on the Nov. 6 ballot. White has said he will not seek a third term on the council. Councilmember Geoff Ellsworth has said he will run for mayor against Galbraith.
The school board seats held by Maria Haug, Lisa Pelosi and Julio Olguin will also appear on the ballot. As of mid-Tuesday, Pelosi had filed for re-election, but nobody else has begun the filing process.
The filing period will run through Aug. 10. If an incumbent does not file for re-election, the filing period for that seat will be extended to Aug. 15.
For information about running for council, contact City Clerk Cindy Tzafopoulos at 968-2742 or ctzafopoulos@cityofsthelena.org.
For information about running for school board, contact the Napa County Elections Division at 253-4321 or email elections@countyofnapa.org.