Changes underway at Harvest Inn, iconic St. Helena hotel property
It’s been a time of transition for St. Helena’s iconic Harvest Inn, the 78-room hotel that has an enviable address: One Main Street.
In the spring, the hotel’s owners, City-Core Hospitality LLC, announced a strategic alliance with Woodside Hotel Group, which has taken over the day-to-day operations. City-Core Hospitality LLC principals are Rick Kaufman and Andrew Garay.
Shortly thereafter, Nathan Davis was hired as vice president and general manager, Steve Gaebe as director of sales and marketing, and Shawn Hyer as food and beverage manager. Chef and former part-owner Charlie Palmer left in late February. Recently, Chris Kurth was hired as executive chef and Graham Zimmerman as executive sous chef.
Prior to joining Harvest Inn, Davis most recently oversaw all operations at Bodega Bay Lodge, an 83-room hotel located on the Sonoma Coast that is also a part of the Woodside Hotel Group collection.
Davis also has worked at the Silverado Resort & Spa as the resort manager, where he led preparation in welcoming back the PGA to the resort after an absence of more than 20 years, according to a press release. “His proudest achievement at Silverado was the final year in welcoming the new title sponsor, Safeway, and taking over all on-course food and beverage offerings,” said the press release. He also staffed the on-course concessions with help from nine nonprofits.
Chris Kurth
As executive chef, Kurth is responsible for all daily operations of the inn’s culinary team, highlighting local produce, fresh seafood and prime meats with attention to detail, according to a press release. He comes to the Napa Valley from Tyler, Texas, where he owned M+K Provisions for the past four years. He also was “Chef Tournant” at The Lodge at Torrey Pine and was chef de cuisine of the Grant Grill at the US Grant for six years.
Graham Zimmerman
After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America at Hyde Park in 2007, Zimmerman moved to the Napa Valley in 2010. Most recently he was executive chef of the Napa Valley Embassy Suites. He also was sous chef for the team at Eiko’s Napa, when it first opened and before that, helped open Morimoto Napa.
Shawn Hyer
Most recently, Hyer was working at St. Helena’s Goose & Gander and before that he was opening general manager at the Bird & the Bottle in Santa Rosa. At age 22, he worked in San Francisco as a bartender for 14 years and along the way, his formal education includes San Francisco State University, California Culinary Academy, Professional Wine Studies at the CIA at Greystone and “successfully studied and tested with the Court of Master Sommeliers,” according to a press release.
When the Harvest Inn began its partnership with Woodside Hotel Group, Hyre sought a job as Food and Beverage manager. “Woodside Hotel Group embodies the management style that I have come to love,” he said. “It is family owned and the sincere and genuine hospitality ring true at all of their properties. The Harvest Inn is such a magical place, I couldn’t wait to work here.”
Steve Gaebe
Gaebe brings more than 12 years of hospitality experience to The Harvest Inn, including working as group sales manager for the Silverado Resort & Spa (where he worked with Nathan Davis), and then working as senior sales manager for Hotel Villagio and Vintage House in Yountville.
In a recent interview, Gaebe spoke about the hotel that was built in 1975 on eight acres. Originally, it had 25 rooms. One of the more interesting facts was that Richard Geyer was in charge of laying all the brick, with his apprentice. The bricks make up the chimneys, fireplaces, walkways and patios. “It seems like a massive number,” Gaebe said, adding there are more than two million bricks on the property.
Additionally, in 1975, workers planted 320 redwood trees throughout the property. Today, those redwood trees are large, providing shade and ambience.
Today, the Harvest Inn has 78 rooms in four distinct neighborhoods, and each room is a little different. Room rates range from $299 to $699 off season and $100 more for peak season, which Gaebe said is from April through the first week of November. Of the 78 rooms, 22 second-story rooms have vineyard views, looking out on the Leonardini Vineyards and the Mayacamas Mountain range beyond. Each of the rooms is from 300 to 500 square feet, with lots of exposed old bricks. “In each of the rooms, the brick is different,” Gaebe said.
The rooms are in four neighborhoods, The Fountain, The Vineyard, The Grove and The Manor. There are plans to create three more rooms on the property, two by using the space that originally was the Wine Country Kitchen.
Also on site are several large conference rooms, including one that can seat from 100 to 150 people, two pools with hot tubs (one for adults only), a fitness center, three treatment rooms, the Harvest Table restaurant, with both a vegetable and herb garden and an onsite brewery, which opened three years ago. The home-brewed craft beer offerings are the Harvest Hopfarm IPA and Harvest Hopfarm Blonde Ale. There are six culinary gardens on site and Gaebe said plans are to change one at the front of the property into a welcome reception area, with bocce courts.
Throughout the property, there are lawns and seating areas, perfect for small events or larger weddings. This past Sunday, the hotel hosted a wedding party of about 100 people. One of the most convenient aspects is that the wedding party could stay on the property: in its rooms, for its rehearsal dinner, the wedding ceremony, the reception and the breakfast the following day.
Within the next six months, the plans are to make a lot of changes in the public spaces on the property: New deck furniture for the pools and the front reception area; new furniture in the dining room; the reception area will be changed; a partial wall that separates that from the bar will be taken down; and new fences and lighting will be used throughout the property.
Gaebe said they are working on a winery partnership program with St. Helena wines, “because we want to support each other,” he said. At the restaurant, the wine list is unique, because it lists how far each winery is from the Harvest Inn. Both Louis Martini and Salvestrin are three-tenths of a mile away and are at the top of the list. In the Napa Valley, on the list for Cabernet Sauvignon and red wines, Textbook is farthest away, at 24.1 miles. Ridge “Monte Bello” in the Santa Cruz Mountains is at the bottom of the list and farthest away at 113 miles.
Throughout the property are a number of large-scale sculptures, provided by St. Helena’s Aerena Galleries and Gardens. There’s a group of three hoofed animals, two goats that are physically part of each other and other sculptures.
“This very unique artwork is to liven up the property, to bring a smile to someone’s face,” Gaebe said. “The nail, leaning up against a tree, is strategically placed on the property. What is really neat is we have a map for guests, so they can go on a self-guided art tour while walking through the property.” If you want a deeper dive into the art, a representative from Aerena Galleries will provide a guided tour through the property and explain all the art pieces and the stories behind them.
“It’s a unique programming element to the property that I don’t think a lot of hotels in Napa have,” Gaebe said.