The city of St. Helena will hold a pair of workshops as it begins to prepare citywide design guidelines.
The purpose of design guidelines is to improve the design review process by clarifying the city’s design expectations using illustrations, photos and other features. The design guidelines will address all residential, commercial and industrial development in the city limits.
Both workshops are scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 29, at the Carnegie Building, 1360 Oak Ave. The first will be from 10 a.m. to noon and the second will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
This effort is in response to longstanding City Council goals to prepare an enhanced level of guidance for design in the city. St. Helena citizens, together with planning staff, community groups, and design professionals will play integral roles in developing this policy document.
City staff invites members of the community to participate in one of the workshops to learn about the process, provide input and share ideas to inform St. Helena’s future design. Each workshop will be structured as an open-house format.