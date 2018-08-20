City Council meets Tuesday

The council will review its fourth-quarter financial report at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, at Vintage Hall.

Also on the agenda:

- Proposed improvements to the wastewater treatment plant, which is under a cease-and-desist order to meet more stringent treatment standards.

- Consideration of an additional $30,000 loan from the affordable housing trust fund to the Turley Flats affordable housing project.

- Consideration of allowing safety exceptions to the recent truck ordinance that requires large trucks to take the most direct route from Highway 29 to their destination.

- Consideration of possible changes to the parking situation in the 1800 block of Main Street. Parking on the east side of the street was prohibited in 2015 when a left-turn lane was added into the Las Alcobas Hotel, but the affected property owners have asked the city to move the no-parking zone back to the west side of the street.

- Update on the Upper York Creek Dam.

- Resolution setting a hearing to annex 1025 and 1045 Pratt Ave. into the city’s sewer district.