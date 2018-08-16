Audrey Denney, Democratic candidate for California’s First Congressional District, will attend a reception in support her campaign from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at 890 Fulton Lane in St. Helena.
Her hosts include Paul and Kirsten Bartok Touw, John and Meagan Kemps, Alexandra Allen, Anne Cottrell, Anna Gralinksa, Heather Rossi, Loraine Stuart, Matt Mumford and Anna Chouteau.
There will be hors d’oeuvres and beverages, with contributions accepted at the event and at secure.actblue.com/donate/denney0818.
To RSVP, contact kbartok@gmail.com or 815-0811.
Denney is running against Republican incumbent Congressman Doug LaMalfa in the First Congressional District, which includes Butte, Lassen, Modoc, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou and Tehema counties and parts of Nevada, Glenn and Placer. Her campaign website is audreyforcongress.com. She is the sister of the Rev. Amy Denney-Zuniga, rector of St. Helena's Grace Episcopal Church.