It’s official – City Councilmember Geoff Ellsworth will challenge incumbent Alan Galbraith for the mayor's seat in the Nov. 6 election.
Ellsworth, whose council seat expires in 2020, and Galbraith were the only candidates to file for mayor by last Friday’s deadline. Tracy Smith and Oliver Caldwell began the filing process, but didn’t complete it.
The deadline to run for the two regular council seats has been extended to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15, after the Star’s deadline. As of Monday, Anna Chouteau and incumbent Councilmember Paul Dohring had filed to run.
Unless a third candidate files, Chouteau and Dohring will run unopposed. Councilmember Peter White is not running for re-election.
Incumbent school board trustees Maria Haug, Julio Olguin and Lisa Pelosi each filed for re-election. Nobody else filed to run, so the incumbents will be re-elected unopposed and will not appear on the ballot.