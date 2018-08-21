Mumm Napa kicks off 2018 harvest with celebration
For Mumm Napa’s winemaker Ludovic Dervin, the first day of the 2018 Napa Valley grape harvest was one for celebrating and remembering.
On Wednesday, Aug. 15, Dervin and some 80 employees, friends and others gathered on the crushpad in Rutherford to celebrate the picking of 34.8 tons of Pinot Noir grapes from Oak Knoll District’s Muir Hanna Vineyard. Mike Hanna said two crews starting picking grapes at 2 a.m. and everything went smoothly thanks to vineyard manager Steve Cline. Crews were done by 7:30 a.m. and the grapes were delivered to Mumm Napa three hours later.
Both Cline and Hanna attended the ceremony with Mike’s parents, Bill and Claudia Hanna.
Mike said his family vineyard is 45 acres and is planted with Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Merlot, Cabernet Franc and Cabernet Sauvignon. His grandfather, John, moved to Napa in 1950 and bought the vineyard, which was planted with grapes and plum trees for prunes. But more than a decade later, Mike Grgich, winemaker at Calistoga’s Chateau Montelena, convinced Hanna to pull the plum trees and plant Chardonnay grapes and they’be been going to Montelena ever since, Hanna said.
The Pinot Noir grapes harvested were from one 9-acre block from vines that are five years old. Hanna, who was driving the forklift starting at 2 a.m., said they expected to pick another 20 tons of grapes the following day.
During an interview before the formal ceremony, Dervin said this year’s growing season has been “almost a textbook-perfect growing season.” After a pretty dry winter, March and April brought abundant rainfall, which allowed the vines to push and grow a healthy canopy, he added. After a good berry set, what Dervin called the Napa Valley “magic” happened – mornings were cool and foggy, afternoons were not too hot and evenings were cool, perfect for growing and evenly ripening grapes. There also were no heat spells this summer, also optimal for grapes. He added the cold nights allowed the grapes to retain its acidity.
Dervin estimated the yields will be “very good,” better than last year and the harvest will be “stretched because we have a lot of crop to be harvested.” For Mumm Napa, the number is 8,000 tons or 16 million pounds, which Dervin said “is a lot of acreage and a lot of vine walking.”
This year marks Dervin’s 17th harvest season. During the ceremony, he paid tribute to the late Guy Devaux, Mumm Napa’s founding winemaker, who died at age 68 in January 1995. Devaux began Mumm Napa in 1983.
“Our harvest celebration day is a very good time to reflect upon our past and reiterate our core values, inherited from our founding winemaker Guy Devaux,” Dervin said. “Guy’s conviction, passion and commitment to our brand were the foundation of our success. Upon his retirement, in his final letter to the winery, he outlined why Mumm Napa was a success from the beginning, and more importantly, why it will continue to be a success for many years to come. He captured this message in three simple words: Family, Tradition and Pride.”
During his prepared speech, Dervin talked about the winery’s family, traditions and pride and reminded the gathered group about the winery’s top four priorities – all of which are: safety. “It is the golden rule and we take it very seriously at Mumm Napa,” he said. “Harvest is a permanent race against time but it is not a speed race. It is a long marathon. And the best way to complete a marathon is to pace yourself carefully and to watch out for each other.
Dervin added, “We will have a lot of long days, most likely with a few hot afternoons. The hours of safety training we provide to our employees are an investment to ensure that we will all go through the season without any injury.”