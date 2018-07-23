Industry veteran Elena Sirignano has been named executive chef of the Napa Valley Cooking School, located at the Upper Valley Campus of Napa Valley College.
She replaces Barbara Alexander, who had been executive chef for 16 years; her last day was June 30.
Sirignano has more than 25 years in the industry as a chef, sommelier, culinary instructor, bean-to-bar chocolate maker, manager, and specialty foods entrepreneur on both the East Coast and in the Napa Valley.
Her early training began in her hometown of New York City at the Yale Club upon completion of her Associate Degree in Culinary Arts at the Culinary Institute of America (CIA) Hyde Park. This provided her with a solid foundation in both hospitality and fine dining, which then lead her west to California.
She has been part of the restaurant scene within the Napa Valley since 1992, where she has worked with Thomas Keller as a member of the original French Laundry Kitchen Team and has been part of both front and back of the house operations at Bistro Don Giovanni, Pat Kuleto’s Martini House, Bouchon, and Bouchon Bakery.
An experienced culinary instructor, Sirignano taught International Cuisine, Garde Manger, American Regional, Foundations, and Dining Room Management at Delaware Technical & Community College (2006-2012) as well as a variety of food enthusiast classes at the Culinary Institute of America (CIA) Greystone and Copia (2012-2018).
She is the founder/owner of Mayacama Chocolate and is working at finishing a bachelor’s degree in Business Management/Finance from Wilmington (Delaware) University.