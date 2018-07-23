The Napa Valley Vintners (NVV) have appointed Korinne Munson as their new communications director. Her first day is Monday, Aug. 6.
Munson succeeds Patsy McGaughy, who retired June 30 following nearly 18 years with the NVV and a more than 30-year career in communications and marketing.
Munson returns to Northern California from Manhattan, where she was director of communications and digital for Moët Hennessy, having created successful public relations, digital marketing and strategic communications campaigns for 11 wine and spirits brands in the group’s portfolio.
“We are excited to have Korinne Munson join the dynamic team at the Napa Valley Vintners,” said Linda Reiff, president and CEO of the NVV. “Her commitment to excellence and strong leadership in directing communications and digital strategies will be a great asset in our continued efforts to globally position Napa Valley wines.”
Before working for Moët Hennessy, Munson held director of marketing and communications positions with wine and spirits brands and organizations, including New Wines of Greece/Wines from Santorini, J. Vineyards & Winery in Healdsburg and Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy (Cliquot Inc. Division) in Manhattan. She also ran her own marketing and public relations consultancy firm in San Francisco.
Munson has an master’s degree in journalism from Boston University, where she also received a bachelor’s degree in International Studies.