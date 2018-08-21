Workers are continuing to clean and prepare St. Helena’s historic Post Office for a new coat of paint. The work began last week and will continue through Monday, Aug. 27.
Kevin Gambill, officer in charge, said the work will include sanding and painting the metal doors and the outside railings; pressure-washing the stairs and concrete pad in the front and painting the exterior of the building. He said the paint will restore the historic look of the building and will be off-white as it is now. It’s been years since the building was last painted, Gambill said.
On Saturday, workers cleaned and prepared the main customer entrance, which was cordoned off.
Gambill said St. Helena Postmaster Lisa Hicks currently is serving as Officer In Charge at the Napa Post Office.
The St. Helena Post Office building was commissioned in 1939 and was completed by Works Progress Administration (WPA) project. It is registered as a historic building.