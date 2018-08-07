Welcome to class, kids. The word of the year is “stability.”
St. Helena Unified School District students returning to class next Wednesday, Aug. 15, will find most of last year’s programs, staff members and facilities still in place.
“We continue to stay the course, with a focus on every child every day,” said Superintendent Marylou Wilson.
Wilson is entering her fifth year as superintendent, and she said this is the first time during her tenure that a school year is starting without a major construction project underway. Instead of raising new buildings, the district is fixing its current ones by catching up on deferred maintenance at each of its four schools.
There are eight new employees, which Wilson said is a fairly typical number. Administration is staying stable, with no new principals or administrators at Vintage Hall.
That continuity “is great because it really develops consistency,” Wilson said.
The district is continuing academic initiatives like Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports, which is built on the tenets Be Safe, Be Respectful and Be Responsible; Gradual Release of Responsibility, which ensures that students understand what they’re learning, why it’s important, and how to measure their own success; and lessons that integrate federal Common Core standards.
As the now-familiar STEM model is expanded to STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math), Wilson said the primary and elementary school libraries will offer “maker space” giving students a chance to tinker with technology.
John Harrington already teaches a coding class at the high school, “but we want to make sure that our students get more exposure (to technology) even earlier,” Wilson said.
“It’s not about increasing screen time – it’s about tinkering with things and developing critical thinking,” she said.
Other technological upgrades include new Chromebooks and Promethean presentation boards at Robert Louis Stevenson Middle School and new laptops at the high school.
At grades kindergarten, third and fifth, a Spanish teacher and an English teacher will team up during English Language Arts classes. The goal is to add more context for Spanish-speaking students and more Spanish instruction for English-speaking students. Wilson said it’s just an experiment this year, but it might be expanded if it proves successful.
Under a new memorandum of understanding with Napa Valley College, high school teacher Madison Butts will teach a college-level, dual-enrollment math class that will earn students college credit. The class will be taught during the regular school day and available only to St. Helena High School students.
There’s also a new program called Multi-Tiered System of Supports, which ensures that academic and behavioral interventions are available for all students, regardless of how much help they need.
This year’s textbooks are all the same, except for high school math, which has been an area of concern for the district for a few years. Wilson said the new math textbook, Big Ideas, was one of several that teachers “piloted” last year on a trial basis.
To heighten security, the schools are implementing an electronic sign-in system. Parents and visitors will enter through the office and log in on an iPad that will take their picture and print out a name tag with their photo.
Each school has undergone the following maintenance over the summer:
Primary school: New asphalt, repaired fences, and a renovated air conditioning/heating system.
Elementary school: The cafeteria and kitchen are being remodeled. Due to unanticipated delays involving underground plumbing, the project won’t be finished in time for the start of the school year. In the meantime food will be prepared at the high school and elementary students will eat outside in shaded seating areas.
There have also been roof repairs at Buildings G and H, new floors in Rooms 1-6, and new interior paint, a refinished gym floor, and sanded and repainted iron fences at the Boys & Girls Club.
RLS Middle School: Updated front office.
St. Helena High School: Renovated gym floor, roof repairs, a front-office makeover, and a new press box at the sports field.