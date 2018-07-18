Saint Helena Community Band celebrates 11 years with Independence Day concerts
Filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola is well-known for making his dreams come true on the big screen. Eleven years ago, he dreamed of a community band that brought neighbors together through music.
Today, the Saint Helena Community Band has fulfilled his dream.
In a St. Helena Star article printed in August 2007, Coppola revealed his inspiration for the new band. His reasons were drawn, in part, from his early childhood memories of a time when his family moved from place to place. He recalled the day when he joined the local Bayside Hills band at age 14 and felt a newfound connection to the community. “It meant a lot to me – to be part of a community,” he said.
Earlier this month, under bandmaster Dr. Andy Collinsworth, the band ended its 11th season with two Independence Day concerts – one in Calistoga’s Pioneer Park on Sunday, July 1, and another in St. Helena’s Lyman Park on Wednesday, July 4.
The program included music from Neil Diamond, Frank Sinatra, a Motown Revue, Queen in Concert, Pete Townshend’s “Pinball Wizard,” two traditional marches from John Philip Sousa and the “Saint Helena Community Band March” by Carmine Coppola.
In its first concert on Dec. 1, 2007, the band also played in Lyman Park for the annual Hometown Holiday Celebration. On the program for that concert was another composition by Carmine Coppola, “March Onward America,” the band’s theme song. Carmine, an American composer, flautist, editor, musical director and songwriter, is Francis’ father. He died in April 1991.
“It’s truly a wonder to see Francis’s dream of our music bringing neighbors together come true, and to see so much improvement in our music making as the years unfold,” writes Holly Rogers, SHCB manager. “It’s a joy to be part of this wonderful band.”
Rogers is a founding member of the Saint Helena Community Band and has been band manager since January 2008, taking over from John Sorensen, who was co-founder of the band with filmmaker Coppola.
The band’s first bandmaster was Michael Mendelson; after that it was Asher Raboy and for the past six years it has been Collinsworth. The band’s season begins after Labor Day, continues through the Christmas season with concerts in the beginning of December, and after a break begins again in mid-January. The season ends after the Fourth of July concerts, always in St. Helena’s Lyman Park and more recently in Calistoga’s Pioneer Park.
During the 10-month season, the band plays nine or 10 concerts, including several in early December at Inglenook Winery, senior care homes and various churches. Others are typically a Veterans Day concert at the Veterans Home in Yountville, a spring concert in St. Helena’s Performing Arts Center, a concert at Coppola’s winery in Geyserville, and the Fourth of July concerts. The band rehearses from 6 to 8:15 p.m. every Sunday in the Rudd building on the St. Helena High School campus and Rogers said she rarely misses a rehearsal or a concert. The band has 44 members.
When asked what she gets out of playing in the band, Rogers was effusive. “It’s funny, but it’s become a big love of my life. Andy (Collinsworth) sometimes will talk about his love of music when he gets in a certain mood during a concert. It’s become so true for me, too, because I’ve come such a distance in playing the flute” from her audition in the summer of 2007, when she said she could only play very slowly and “couldn’t even follow the music” to today, where she says she can follow the music and “play most of it.”
Rogers said she played the flute for seven years in grammar school and high school but added she hadn’t played since she left school. Even so, she admitted she didn’t want to audition for the band but ended up doing so and Mendelson accepted her into the band, although he told her she had to practice.
Today, she says playing the flute in the band “is just a joy and I never want to miss any rehearsals or any concerts. I’ve missed very few, I don’t think I’ve ever been sick for a rehearsal. I’ve been late a couple of times if I’ve had to come a distance, although I don’t think I’ve ever missed a full band concert.” Rogers said she misses family functions “because the band comes first.”
As manager she sends out emails to band members each week during the season, reminding them of rehearsals. In years past, she was instrumental in getting the band’s nonprofit status. (She asked for help from St. Helena lawyer Frank Toller, who graciously took on what she calls the difficult job of submitting the paperwork to gain nonprofit status.)
All in all, Rogers said, she loves playing in the Saint Helena Community Band and adds, “It’s become a big part of my life.”