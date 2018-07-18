Saint Helena Community Band celebrates 11 years with Independence Day concerts

Band's history in St. Helena

-Odd Fellow Brasses founded, Oct. 21, 1921 in the Odd Fellows Hall, St. Helena

-Changed named to St. Helena Municipal Band

-Disbanded with the onset of the Great Depression in 1929

-Summer 2007, during an Odd Fellows dinner, Francis Ford Coppola brought up idea of starting a community band with the purpose of bringing neighbors together by sharing good music

-August 2007, auditions held in the Odd Fellows Hall. John Sorensen was band’s personnel manager and assistant fire chief; Michael Mendelson was bandmaster

-Dec. 1, 2007, the new band played their first concert in Lyman Park as part of the Hometown Holiday Celebration

-July 2018, the Saint Helena Community Band, with bandmaster Andy Collinsworth, played two annual Independence Day concerts, one in Pioneer Park in Calistoga on Sunday, July 1; the second in Lyman Park on Wednesday, July 4.

-Donations are the primary source of income for the band. To donate, visit the website, SaintHelenaBand.org, or send a check to Saint Helena Community Band, P.O. Box 261, St. Helena, CA 94574.