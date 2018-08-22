Breaking
Schramsberg’s Davies family, friends celebrate grape harvest in Calistoga
Six people joined Schramsberg vintner Hugh Davies in the traditional sabering of a bottle of sparkling wine on Tuesday to celebrate the beginning of the harvest at the Calistoga winery.
The group makes up the winemaking team at Schramsberg and Davies Vineyards. Besides Davies, they included Sean Thompson, director of winemaking; Mara Ambrose and Shawn McIlvenna, enologists; Samantha Rubanowitz, viticulturist and Anton de Villiers, associate winemaker.
After using sabers to open the bottles of chilled Schramsberg sparkling wine, Thompson and Rubanowitz talked about the grapes brought to the crushpad on Tuesday morning. Two crews, about 20 people, picked 12.5 tons of Pinot Noir from the Richburg Vineyard on Bayview Avenue in Napa, starting at 6 a.m. and finishing at 9:21, Rubanowitz said. An additional crew of 10 people picked Chardonnay grapes from the Tognotti Vineyard. The crews were made up of both men and women, Rubanowitz said.
Thompson said the grapes are “the best we’ve ever seen,” adding he always looks forward to receiving them. As always, the Chardonnay from the Tognotti Vineyards will be used to make Schramsberg’s Querencia Brut Rose, sparkling wine, vintage 2018 that will be released in the summer of 2022.
Hugh Davies, son of the late Jack and Jamie Davies, spoke about this year’s harvest season. “We’re off to a relatively late start,” he said. “A week behind what would be average.” Then Davies asked the crowd of friends and admirers what “average” meant. “In 2015, we started on July 28, picking Pinot Noir from the Richburg Vineyard. But, in 2011, seven years ago, we started picking at the beginning of September.”
Davies, who spoke in both English and Spanish, then looked forward to this year’s 53rd harvest under the Davies’ ownership of Schramsberg. He said 120 blocks of grapes are expected to come to the Schramsberg crushpad, which means the crews will be going seven or eight weeks, but the bulk will come in a week or two.
Joining Hugh and Monique near the just-picked bins of Pinot Noir were their three sons, Emrys, who is 13, and his two younger brothers, Nelson and Hughie, and Davies’ niece, Abbie Davies, who is helping for the summer and for harvest.
The vintner then reflected on the 50 years of the Napa Valley Agricultural Preserve. His father, Jack, was a pioneer in the early days of the Ag Preserve and fought for environmental issues with dedication and vigor. To ensure that Jack’s work was kept alive, Schramsberg established the Jack L. Davies Fund in 1998, when Jack passed away. Proceeds from the sale of Querencia contribute to the fund, which supports agricultural preservation and education efforts in Napa County. Jack’s son, Hugh, said he's excited to share with the community his father’s story and the story of the Napa Valley.
Now through mid-September, one of the exhibits at the Napa Valley Museum in Yountville is titled “50 Years of the Napa Valley Ag Preserve,” which was created in April 1968. The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.
Two of those attending the ceremony were Bill and Margaret Yarak from Sonoma County’s Hawk Hill Vineyards near Freestone, some five miles west of Sebastopol. Yarak said he provides Chardonnay grapes for Schramsberg, although he adds his first grapes will be harvested the second week of September and “perhaps a week later.” On his 23 acres, he grows both Pinot Noir and Chardonnay.
Davies then asked the crowd to raise glasses of 2014 Querencia Brut Rose to the winery’s 53rd harvest and its crew, “many of whom have been working for us for many years,” Davies said, “And we appreciate their efforts.”