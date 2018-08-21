Incumbent Mayor Alan Galbraith leads the fundraising race in St. Helena’s only contested election in November, loaning $8,000 to his own campaign.
The $8,000 loan was Galbraith’s only reported contribution from Jan. 1 through June 30. He reported spending $1,925, mostly on campaign literature, during the same period. His campaign had $6,075 in cash.
Galbraith’s challenger, City Councilmember Geoff Ellsworth, had not reached the threshold of $2,000 in contributions that would trigger a fundraising report. Neither had Anna Chouteau, who is running unopposed to take over Councilmember Peter White’s old seat.
Councilmember Paul Dohring, running unopposed for re-election, raised $1,699 and spent $1,259.36 during the filing period, leaving his campaign with $439.64.
Dohring reported contributions from Victoria Bradshaw ($999), Richard Hansen ($500), Grace Kistner ($100) and himself ($100).
Dohring reported spending $835.37 on envelopes and postage and $339.50 on a website.
Recall committee
Although the effort to recall Galbraith was officially called off on Dec. 29, 2017, the pro-recall committee remained active in 2018. Between Jan. 1 and June 30, the committee received $1,600 from St. Helena resident Kathy Coldiron and $2,500 from First Stampede LLC, a Nevada-based entity managed by Geoff Ellsworth and his brother Flint.
In a statement, Ellsworth said he insisted on paying for an attorney to review the recall proponents’ work “to avoid complications or legal vulnerabilities that might bring even more turmoil to the situation, and to make sure proper and appropriate steps were followed.”
He said he was “not directly involved in the recall,” but he shared many of the proponents' concerns about water rates, fiscal oversight and transparency.