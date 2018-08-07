The St. Helena City Council will hold two meetings on Tuesday, Aug. 14, at Vintage Hall.
The first meeting at 3 p.m. will be a joint meeting with the Planning Commission to review the General Plan update.
The council will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. to discuss the following items:
- Our Town St. Helena’s request for an additional $80,667 (beyond the $100,000 previously committed) to facilitate three Very Low Income families being able to own and occupy units at Brenkle Court on McCorkle Avenue, and a separate request for an $80,000 bridge loan to relieve a cash flow shortage for the Brenkle Court project.
- Approval of a City Council ballot argument in favor of Measure E proposing a 1 percent increase in transient occupancy tax (TOT) to fund housing.
- Oath of Office to Fire Captain Nicholas Solakian, Fire Engineer Martin Macias and Police Officer Stephanie Lupien.
- Report on the fire marshal succession plan.
- Discussion of a fence between 1815 Hillview Place and 1859 Hillview Place.
- Report on a CalPERS actuarial review conducted by Bartel Associates.