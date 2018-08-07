Subscribe for 33¢ / day
City of St. Helena logo

City of St. Helena

 Submitted photo

The St. Helena City Council will hold two meetings on Tuesday, Aug. 14, at Vintage Hall.

The first meeting at 3 p.m. will be a joint meeting with the Planning Commission to review the General Plan update.

The council will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. to discuss the following items:

- Our Town St. Helena’s request for an additional $80,667 (beyond the $100,000 previously committed) to facilitate three Very Low Income families being able to own and occupy units at Brenkle Court on McCorkle Avenue, and a separate request for an $80,000 bridge loan to relieve a cash flow shortage for the Brenkle Court project.

- Approval of a City Council ballot argument in favor of Measure E proposing a 1 percent increase in transient occupancy tax (TOT) to fund housing.

- Oath of Office to Fire Captain Nicholas Solakian, Fire Engineer Martin Macias and Police Officer Stephanie Lupien.

- Report on the fire marshal succession plan.

- Discussion of a fence between 1815 Hillview Place and 1859 Hillview Place.

- Report on a CalPERS actuarial review conducted by Bartel Associates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags